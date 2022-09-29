ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmembers Christina Henderson and Trayon White, Sr. Introduce Legislation to Provide Transparency for Recreation Facility Capital Improvements

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC– Today, Councilmember Christina Henderson and Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. introduced the Planning Actively for Recreational upKeep so Neighborhood Resources Elevate Communities (PARKSNREC) Act of 2022. This legislation would require the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) to provide transparency in the agency’s capital improvement plan (CIP).
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Business Monthly

Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards

Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
MARYLAND STATE
The DC Line

Press Release: D.C. Paid Leave Benefits Expand Substantially

News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman. Council action led to July tax cut, Oct. 1 increase of parental, family & medical leave. D.C. private sector workers are now eligible for a lot more paid family and medical leave — up to 12 weeks as of Oct. 1 — to welcome a new child into their family or take care of themselves or a family member with a serious health condition.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Harris Appointed As Director Of Public Works For Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Martin Harris as the director of the Department of Public Works. Harris will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Oct. 3. Harris is a strategic government leader with more than 25 years of...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

DCHFA Funds Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at DC’s Ridgecrest Village

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $38.7 million in financing to the NHP Foundation for the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village, a 272-unit affordable housing development in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8. DCHFA issued $21.9 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

In The Courts: Howard Law School Dean talks preparing new generation of lawyers

Howard University School of Law has graduated some of our country's most prominent public servants from judges to politicians to civil rights activists. Now, Howard Law School is preparing the next generation of lawyers at a time when the law changes quickly and there's question about the legitimacy of the court. Dean of Howard Law School Danielle R. Holley joins In The Courts to discuss leading this charge and the challenges that come with it.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers

WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
Community Policy