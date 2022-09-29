Read full article on original website
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces a New Goal to Increase Black Homeownership by 20,000 Homeowners by 2030
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. The Black Homeownership Strike Force Report Includes 10 Recommendations for Expanding Black Homeownership and Closing Racial Wealth Gaps. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Deputy Mayor for...
Press Release: Councilmembers Christina Henderson and Trayon White, Sr. Introduce Legislation to Provide Transparency for Recreation Facility Capital Improvements
News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC– Today, Councilmember Christina Henderson and Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. introduced the Planning Actively for Recreational upKeep so Neighborhood Resources Elevate Communities (PARKSNREC) Act of 2022. This legislation would require the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) to provide transparency in the agency’s capital improvement plan (CIP).
'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments
WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WJLA
DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents
Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
GW Hatchet
Ward 3 D.C. Council member Mary Cheh bids farewell to Council seat after 16 years
After representing Ward 3 on the D.C. Council for 16 years with a proven record pushing for policy on the environment, nutrition and transportation while teaching at GW Law, Council member Mary Cheh’s lawmaking career is coming to an end. Cheh will end her tenure representing Ward 3 –...
Business Monthly
Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards
Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
Press Release: D.C. Paid Leave Benefits Expand Substantially
News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman. Council action led to July tax cut, Oct. 1 increase of parental, family & medical leave. D.C. private sector workers are now eligible for a lot more paid family and medical leave — up to 12 weeks as of Oct. 1 — to welcome a new child into their family or take care of themselves or a family member with a serious health condition.
PLANetizen
Zoning Controversy Ahead of November Election in Prince George's County, Maryland
A controversial ordinance proposed in Prince George’s County, Maryland—to make it harder to change the county’s zoning code—was pulled from consideration in September. The ordinance, known as CB-91, would have increased the number of votes required to approve zoning amendments from six to eight on the 11-member council.
Bay Net
Harris Appointed As Director Of Public Works For Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Martin Harris as the director of the Department of Public Works. Harris will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Oct. 3. Harris is a strategic government leader with more than 25 years of...
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
Eminent domain: How it impacted Black communities & new efforts to reverse some of those decisions
WASHINGTON D.C. — You may have noticed it at around airports near schools, roads and parks. It’s called eminent domain and a practice that allows local governments to seize private property and convert it for a public use. >>RELATED: Dayton begins process of demolishing hundreds of blighted properties...
mymcmedia.org
Study: County’s Black Residents Fare Better Than Most of Their Counterparts in U.S.
Black residents in Montgomery County fare better than many of their counterparts across the nation but still not as well as white residents, according to a newly-released study by the Brookings Institution and the NAACP. The report focused on social issues, including home ownership, education, income and place of birth.
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
Commercial Observer
DCHFA Funds Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at DC’s Ridgecrest Village
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $38.7 million in financing to the NHP Foundation for the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village, a 272-unit affordable housing development in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8. DCHFA issued $21.9 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low...
fox5dc.com
In The Courts: Howard Law School Dean talks preparing new generation of lawyers
Howard University School of Law has graduated some of our country's most prominent public servants from judges to politicians to civil rights activists. Now, Howard Law School is preparing the next generation of lawyers at a time when the law changes quickly and there's question about the legitimacy of the court. Dean of Howard Law School Danielle R. Holley joins In The Courts to discuss leading this charge and the challenges that come with it.
DC man shot, killed on North Capitol Street in Northwest
On Sunday, October 2, in the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunshots.
Metro extended its station closures. Here’s what it means for your commute.
Virginia (DC News Now) — Since mid-September, six stations on Metro’s blue and yellow lines have been closed to passengers as the transit agency works to connect tracks to the future Potomac Yard Station. Those station closures were originally set to end on October 23. But after an unexpected announcement on Friday, they won’t end […]
Commercial Observer
Greystone Provides $60M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Maryland
Quantum Equities has secured $59.7 million in financing for the acquisition of a 488-unit multifamily property in Oxon Hill, Md., Commercial Observer can first report. Greystone provided the loan. Eric Rosenstock and Dan Sacks originated the financing. “There is no greater compliment than when clients return to Greystone for help...
DC councilwoman proposes installing speed reducers on government cars to stay under 40 mph
Nonemergency government vehicles in Washington, D.C., could be limited to driving under 40 mph within city limits as lawmakers seek to crack down on speeding violations in the district.
fox5dc.com
Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers
WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
