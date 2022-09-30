Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged for 9 Months Before His Paternity Scandal

Shutterstock (2)

After Khloé Kardashian revealed she turned down Tristan Thompson’s engagement proposal, a source tells In Touch that the former couple were engaged for nine months before they split for good after his paternity scandal.

The initial news of Tristan’s first proposal was brought to light while Khloé, 38, was speaking with sister Kim Kardashian during the Thursday, September 29 episode of The Kardashians, in which the SKIMS founder, 41, dropped a major bombshell out of nowhere.

“I mean, the fact that [Tristan] proposed and you never told us, and I asked him the night after I thought it happened and he said, ‘I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’” Kim recalled, adding in a confessional that Tristan, 31, said he was planning to propose on Valentine’s Day.

Khloé then explained why she turned down Tristan’s first proposal, which reportedly happened in December 2019.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone,’” Khloé revealed. “That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as it was for him to hear, it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

However, after the NBA player popped the question a second time in February 2021, Khloé said yes, and the pair were engaged until news of Tristan fathering a child with Maralee Nichols broke in December 2021.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the basketball star wrote in January, before apologizing to his ex. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

It was later revealed that the pair were expecting their second baby via surrogate – a boy who was conceived a month before Tristan’s paternity scandal broke – a rep for Khloé confirmed to In Touch in July.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The pair welcomed their son on July 28 and have yet to reveal their baby boy’s name. They are also parents to daughter True, whom they welcomed in April 2018.