Two passengers injured in Benton County accident
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A single vehicle accident early Sunday morning leaves two injured in Benton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. on RT BB at Woodland Rd. An eastbound traveling vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters, of Stover, traveled off the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned.
Driver in Injury accident accused of DWI
A Gravois Mills driver was hurt in a vehicle collision late Sunday night. Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, was the driver of a vehicle that hit a rock embankment north of Wildwood Drive in Morgan County. The truck overturned, causing serious injuries to Loman, who was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.
