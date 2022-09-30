ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Hollywood Memorabilia Worth $12 MILLION Up For Auction, Including Darth Vader's Gloves & Superman's Costume

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVMdq_0iG0pTBk00

Hollywood memorabilia worth upwards of $12 million is going up for auction, giving buyers the chance to lay their hands on Darth Vader's iconic gloves or Superman's signature blue, red, and yellow costume, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

More than 1,500 rare and collectible pieces from film and TV will be sold via Propstore during its annual four-day live-streamed event in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBpM3_0iG0pTBk00
harry potter wand

Buyers can bid in-person, online, or over the phone, RadarOnline.com can confirm, and registration is now open.

It kicks off Thursday, November 3, and concludes Sunday, November 6.

One of the most notable items is of course Superman's complete costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve . It's expected to go for a range of $287,270 to $574,540.

Star Wars fanatics are also in for a treat as Darth Vader's screen-matched gloves from the 1977 film A New Hope are up for grabs and going for an estimated price of around $172,362 up to $287,270.

Or perhaps you're more of a wizard enthusiast. Well, they are auctioning a first-edition hardback book of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone .

It'll cost a pretty penny though — as bids are expected to start around $114,000. The hero wand from the film is on sale too, believed to rake in anywhere from $22,000 to $34,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qVCb_0iG0pTBk00

Other special pieces include The Grinch's light-up full-size sleigh from the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey as well as Wonder Woman's Tiara from the 2017 blockbuster.

Outside of the big-ticket items are plenty of other incredible finds that may be more suitable to those looking to stay within their budget, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include a Vehicle Decal from Jurassic Park: The Ride for between $500 to $700, as well as a set of Marlon Brando Rare Behind-the-Scenes Color Photographs for around $350 to $575.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ9ZZ_0iG0pTBk00
Friday 13th hockey mask

"Following our Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in June, which saw some of our best ever auction results, we're thrilled to be back again with another incredible sale," Stephen Lane , Propstore CEO, said of the upcoming auction .

Lane added, "We have an amazing array of content, ranging from Fraggle Rock to Friday the 13th — there really is something for everyone!"

