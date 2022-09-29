Read full article on original website
inkansascity.com
Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way
They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. She takes a trip out to the Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm to check out all the fun you can explore in this week’s Going with Grace.
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
KMZU
Driver injured at RR crossing
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - A Lexington driver was injured at a railroad crossing Saturday. State troopers say William Banks, 72, was the driver of a Ford F-150 that entered the intersection of Curtis Road, south of I-70, and KC Southern rail line Saturday morning. The vehicle was struck by an engine traveling east.
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
Community spreads awareness at homecoming parade after recent fentanyl overdoses
The Belton community came together to raise awareness on fentanyl as multiple teens have died from over doses.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
KMZU
Carol Jane Flick
Carol Jane Flick, 89, of Carrollton died Friday, Sept. 30. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparition
Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City. Photo by poster in August 2006.Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Hotel Muehlebach goes back decades. It’s part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown today.
plattecountycitizen.com
The living history of tobacco near Weston
Lennie Callaway of Weston began housing tobacco for others when he was 14. By the age of 20, he was raising tobacco on shares. Now, more than three decades later, he is still growing tobacco and keeping the local tobacco tradition and history alive. Tobacco was a side job for...
republic-online.com
Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery
LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesaler
Historic Jenkins Music Building in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Jenkins Music Company Building (a/k/a J.W. Jenkins and Son Music Company) is located at 1217-1223 Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It's also within the Kansas City Power and Light District.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
KMZU
James William "Dub" Engleman Sr.
James William “Dub” Engleman Sr., 84, of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away in his home on October 1, 2022. Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6 until 8 Pm. Funeral services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11:00 Am. Burial will be at Arkadelphia Cemetery.
visitoverlandpark.com
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
Man dies trying to rescue dog in rural Johnson County, Missouri mobile home fire
While firefighters were responding, the resident of the home was reported to have re-entered the home to retrieve a dog.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
KCTV 5
2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
