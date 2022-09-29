ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MO

inkansascity.com

Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMZU

Driver injured at RR crossing

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - A Lexington driver was injured at a railroad crossing Saturday. State troopers say William Banks, 72, was the driver of a Ford F-150 that entered the intersection of Curtis Road, south of I-70, and KC Southern rail line Saturday morning. The vehicle was struck by an engine traveling east.
LEXINGTON, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lexington, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KMZU

Carol Jane Flick

Carol Jane Flick, 89, of Carrollton died Friday, Sept. 30. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
CARROLLTON, MO
#Local Life#The Old West#Localevent#Travel Info#What To Do#Art#Cowboy#The Battle Of Lexington#The Bucket Band
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Meat Mitch

With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

The living history of tobacco near Weston

Lennie Callaway of Weston began housing tobacco for others when he was 14. By the age of 20, he was raising tobacco on shares. Now, more than three decades later, he is still growing tobacco and keeping the local tobacco tradition and history alive. Tobacco was a side job for...
WESTON, MO
republic-online.com

Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery

LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
LOUISBURG, KS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
KMZU

James William "Dub" Engleman Sr.

James William “Dub” Engleman Sr., 84, of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away in his home on October 1, 2022. Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6 until 8 Pm. Funeral services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11:00 Am. Burial will be at Arkadelphia Cemetery.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

