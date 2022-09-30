ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘Always a fear’: Parents, students, and education advocates demand more action to stop gun violence

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSNc5_0iG0oTVl00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — “Am I next? Is my friend next?”

Philadelphia Central High School student MIkayla Jones had frank words while joining other education advocates in admitting gun violence is always on her mind.

She spoke at an open conversation at the “Summit to Change Young Lives” Thursday in Center City, two days after the shooting outside Roxborough High School in Northwest Philadelphia which has ignited conversations all week about guns.

One 14-year-old boy was killed while four others were injured in the shooting, and police are still searching for the shooters .

“It's always a fear, traveling to and from school. For not only my parents but for me,” said Jones.

“Gun violence is something we all think about every single day.”

She said she’s noticed people her age have become numb to the news of shootings, because of how often they happen.

Jones joined other advocates at the summit's kickoff. Many of them in attendance said they’d like to see those in political office do more to address these issues.

“Those in power, our representatives always ask to hear our voice. But they don't use what we say, or actually hear us. They don't make change, thinking about what we said. It's what they think is best,” said Jones.

“But we're the ones going through it. We're the ones fearing for our lives. We're the ones looking over our shoulders every five seconds on the way home.”

179 juveniles have been shot in Philadelphia in 2022, according to the city’s gun violence incident map on Thursday night . 24 of those young shooting victims have died.

A mom who has lost family due to gun violence also called on fellow parents to take a stand with her and demand elected officials do what’s right for their kids.

“Every time these things happen, it's deeply personal to me,” said Cintia Isles from Upper Darby.

Isles said she is both a mom and a grieving sister, after her brother was killed in Philadelphia.

“Often what we get is the prayers and the thoughts. But that just doesn't cut it,” said Isles.

As for her solution, she says poverty, mental health, and suicide need to be addressed, and she doesn’t believe all of the blame is on parents.

“Parents do not change the fact that people have access. We do not change the fact that we have a system that is failing people who are suffering,” said Isles.

“This is the moment for us to stand together, arms locked, flat-footed and clear-eyed. Putting aside our political differences. Not fighting over cultural wars, but making a demand on our politicians that they cannot say ‘no’ to.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Darby, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NorthEast Times

Dr. Oz visits local church

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday night visited Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, 6632 Bustleton Ave. in Castor Gardens. The event took place on the church’s 13th anniversary. Oz met with the Rev. Maggie Bellevue, the pastor, along with a roundtable of people that includes other pastors,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

No Pride on Gay Street

You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Suicide#Shooting#Violent Crime#Roxborough High School
CBS Philly

Fingerprints among evidence recovered from SUV in connection with Roxborough HS shooting: DA's Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting. Tuesday will mark one week since more than five dozen shots were fired at five teenagers leaving the Roxborough High football field, killing one.In the time since prosecutors and police say they have amassed significant DNA evidence.Sources say several persons of interest have been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
fox29.com

'I don't feel safe': Loved ones of homicide victims speak at Pa. Committee Hearing on violence

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania House Committee on Thursday held a hearing on deadly gun violence plaguing Philadelphia, days after the city passed 400 homicides on the year. The "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" heard first-hand accounts from family members crime victims, including Nakisha Billa whose son was slain in 2021 at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy