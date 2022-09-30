ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
State
New Jersey State
baristanet.com

Cheers! New Jersey & Hudson Valley Wineries You’ll Want to Visit

Do you love a nice glass of wine? New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Pennsylvania are home to many wineries with terrific options less than 90 minutes from Montclair. If you’re looking for a fun afternoon or evening out with great tasting wine and gorgeous scenery, check out some of these vineyards and wineries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey

TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
GAS PRICE
94.5 PST

Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)

Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
RESTAURANTS

