A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony EverColleen Sheehy OrmeGeneva, IL
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show
When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
‘Women’ Put Rockford in Top Three of ‘Top Haunted Cities’ List of Illinois
As of 2015, Rockford has shown up big on a list you might not wanna show up on...The Most Haunted Cities in Illinois. NBC5. Also as we start October, you'll need to know a few things. Scary, haunted stuff will flood your internet searches for a month...and you live in the right state AND city if you dig the spooky things. Oh, and this list points the finger at WOMEN as the reason. As my wife said, "well this sounds stupid."
Belvidere Has The #5 Most Haunted Home in Illinois!
Oh Belvidere, what a great place! Nice people, great food and drink, and the number three most haunted house in Illinois! MysteriousHeartland. We have a LOT of 96.7 The Eagle listeners in Belvidere, I wonder if they know how freakin' haunted that place it. Well, one place specifically:. The Nellie...
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says
Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
One of Illinois’ Oldest Bars Sits In Rockford And You’ll Never Hear A Bad Thing About It
If you're living in Northern Illinois and host guests from out of town, you'll inevitably want to take that out for dinner and drinks. The downtown area is a great place to start when pretending to be a tour guide. One place that is an absolute must to visit is Mary's Place on Madison Street.
ourchanginglives.com
Couples Time In St. Charles
While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
959theriver.com
Plainfield “Stranger Things” House Shutting Down Because of Alleged Neighbor Confrontation
I’ll start with saying there are two sides to every story, and since this is just one side of the story I won’t be passing judgement on anyone. I’m not anything excuses swinging a baseball bat around, but I don’t know all the details, so I can’t really say.
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
kanecountyconnects.com
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation
The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Bennett
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a look at our PAWS Pet of the Week - Bennett.Bennett is a 1-year-old, 55-pound Retriever mix full of energy! He's a quick learner and would love an owner who would continue his training. He likes going on long walks where he can enjoy new smells, fresh air, and plenty of exercise. Bennett will thrive in a home with an adopter who lives an active lifestyle, or who has a yard for him to run around in. Bennett is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
