universalparksnewstoday.com
Universal Studios Florida Adds Additional Dates for Halloween Horror Nights
Due to closures related to Hurricane Ian, Universal announced today that they will be adding two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The additional dates will be Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th. The announcement also states that Premier Passholders can take advantage of...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Prices Increase on Interactive Wands from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort
For the first time in over a year, prices have been raised on interactive wands from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. Interactive wands are now $63.00, up four dollars from its previous price of $59.00. The last price increase occurred in June 2021. Currently, non-interactive...
