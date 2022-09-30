Read full article on original website
Related
Aerial Shots Show Enormous Response to Hurricane Ian in Florida [PHOTOS]
After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, it left over 2 Million people without electricity. Well, how about some good news for those there without power? Thousands of electrical workers and linemen have already set up a staging area in Florida and they are just waiting to move into the affected area.
Videos Show Destruction, Catastrophic Flooding as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Florida
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, shocking photos and videos have given us a front-row seat to the heartbreaking damage and destruction the storm is leaving in its devastating path. As the storm approached the west coast of Florida, Hurricane Ian was forecasted to be a storm that would...
Ian Becomes a Hurricane, Has Its Eye on Florida
Florida is getting ready for what could be a devastating hurricane. Tropical Storm Ian intensified Monday morning and is now a Category 1 Hurricane as it currently sits about 90 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman Island and 275 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Accuweather.com reports Ian has sustained winds of up to 75 mph but the storm is expected to further intensify into a "behemoth" system.
Some Upset With Florida Grocery Store Cake as Hurricane Ian Approaches [PHOTO]
As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, some are upset with a cake that Publix Super Market rolled out prior to the storm making landfall. Citrus County Live posted a photo of a cake that shows the state of Florida and a hurricane approaching. One cake does say to "Leave Florida Alone," while another is just the universal symbol for a hurricane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Waffle House Index’ Trending as Florida Just Got Some Very Bad News Ahead of Oncoming Hurricane Ian
Most people tune into weather experts when hurricanes approach their area. For the rest of us; there's the 'Waffle House Index.'. I remember learning about the Waffle House Index right around the time that I got into radio in the early 2000s. I literally thought my colleagues were joking, but they were just as serious as the storm that was headed our way.
Who Is The Richest Person In Louisiana? Forbes Lists Nation’s 400 Wealthiest
On its annual list of the 400 richest people in America, Forbes has pinpointed the richest person in Louisiana. And, while it shouldn't be a surprise to most, it does give you a good idea of that person's worth and impact on the state. Gayle Benson, owner of the professional...
Tropical Storm Ian Shifts Westward, Currently No Threat To Louisiana
Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed in the Caribbean and is currently on track to become a bigger storm than previously expected. The most recent forecasts have Ian's path a little more to the west than previously expected. It will instead hit the western coast. But that path leaves it over open water for a longer period of time, making it more powerful when it finally hits land.
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall-Like Temperatures Set to Return to Louisiana as Potential Storm Enters Gulf
A strong cool front is forecasted to push further southward early next week and nighttime temperatures could be in the upper 50s for most parts of Acadiana. While a potential hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico next week, this strong cool front is projected to keep any storm well East of Louisiana.
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Tells Critics to ‘Call a Crackhead’ in Latest Campaign Ad
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has a message for anyone who is critical of him or the police. In his latest campaign ad, Kennedy zeroes in on the violent crime that has been plaguing cities like New Orleans and other areas of Louisiana. Kennedy criticized "woke leaders" who "blame the police" by ending his ad with a one-liner that caused the clip to go viral almost instantly.
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
Tropics Update: Two Named Storms, One Gulf Storm Possible Soon
One storm could be threatening the Gulf of Mexico by next week, while another is quickly developing off the coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are five total systems on the NHC's radar right now. Two of them, Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, are not a threat to the United States. One is deep into the Atlantic and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, one is in the Atlantic, and one is just off the coast of Africa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Helicopter Make an Emergency Landing in Louisiana [VIDEO]
A large helicopter, a Leonardo AW139 registered as N811TA, was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening in Houma-Terrebonne, Louisiana. Reports are that the cockpit was filled with smoke as the helicopter approached the airport and actually circled the airport a few times before attempting the landing. Six people...
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward. Woman Indicted In Shooting Death Of Man In Opelousas Home. 31-year-old Niesha Charles has been indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Jason Edwards,...
Political Ad Attacks Congressman Clay Higgins by Mocking Popular St. Landry Crime Stoppers Videos
As the Nov. 8 mid-term election approaches, the political attacks are beginning to heat up. We've seen political ads that have been very clever and pointed, as well as a few that have turned up the shock factor to 11. The back-and-forth between Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Louisiana...
Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week
There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
There have been two fatal hit-and-run crashes in St. Martin Parish in the last two months, and Sheriff Becket Breaux is making a change for sheriff's deputies according to KLFY. Breaux says he has informed deputies,. "If someone is walking on the side of the road, pick them up and...
St. Landry Parish School Bus Crash – Four Reported Non-Critical Injuries
UPDATE - State Police tell KATC there are four non-critical injuries in the bus crash. KATC is reporting Louisiana State Police are working a school bus crash near Eunice. LSP reports the school bus was involved in a crash with a tow truck. As of now, there is no information...
Over Advocates Objections, Judge Says Some Youth Offenders Can Be Transferred to Angola
After a three-day hearing, Judge Shelly Dick ruled not to block the state of Louisiana's plan to send two dozen youth offenders to Angola to be housed for a short time, according to the Advocate. During this year there have been multiple fights at the Bridge City Center for Youth,...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0