ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Palama Settlement Celebrates Over 125 Years

For over 125 years, Palama Settlement has been serving the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods --and they’re holding a special event to celebrate their rich and impactful history, along with those they've helped along the way. Sam Aiona (Executive Director, Palama Settlement) shared, “Palama Settlement is a non-profit agency in...
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute

“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
KHON2

HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Waikiki#Building Permit#Food Drink#Popular Japanese#Udon Gamadashi
KITV.com

Honolulu firm to develop new condo project along Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu real estate firm is expected to discuss its proposed residential condominium project along Kapiolani Boulevard next week. Kaipuu Investors LLC, the owner of the property, which has ties to Black Sand Capital and Kobayashi Group, is scheduled to present its plans for its 1,005-unit mixed affordable/market housing project at 2555 Kapiolani Boulevard on Oct. 6 to the McCully – Moiliili Neighborhood Board.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
HONOLULU, HI
thesilversword.com

Spilling the Beans: the Best Coffee Shops on Oahu

I will never look at coffee the same after moving to Hawaii. Being from Kentucky and having lived for three years in California, I tried plenty coffee spots but never got attached to any. I’ll confess, Starbucks used to be a nice pit stop to make for my daily caffeine. After living in Hawaii for a month, Starbucks is out of the question. I have formed a coffee addiction because the quality and taste of coffee in Hawaii is far better than any on the mainland.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy