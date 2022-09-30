Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
KITV.com
Palama Settlement Celebrates Over 125 Years
For over 125 years, Palama Settlement has been serving the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods --and they’re holding a special event to celebrate their rich and impactful history, along with those they've helped along the way. Sam Aiona (Executive Director, Palama Settlement) shared, “Palama Settlement is a non-profit agency in...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
After months of training, Zach Margolis can finally check Kaiwi Channel off his list. ‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally. But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume. Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under...
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
KITV.com
"Post-apocalypse" drive-through haunted house coming to Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Halloween is right around the corner, and Aloha Stadium is about to get spooky. Starting next Friday, October 7, the parking lot will transform into a drive-through haunted house, featuring six interactive scenes to scare, all from inside your car.
KITV.com
Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim, said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for...
The Miske Files: A Robbery Gone Bad In Kailua Ends In A Death
After being threatened for failing to repay a drug debt for methamphetamine “fronted” by a dealer with a reputation for violence and the martial arts skills to back it up, 24-year old Dayson “Dace” Kaae agreed to rob an illegal game room near the Don Quijote store on Kaheka Street, not far from Ala Moana Center.
KITV.com
Survivor from Hawaii remembers Las Vegas shooting 5 years later
Exactly 5 years ago, Jeanna Lee, originally from Pearl City, was working as a bartender during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. It was a weekend of country music, friends, and fun, until everything changed the night of October 1st.
KITV.com
Honolulu firm to develop new condo project along Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu real estate firm is expected to discuss its proposed residential condominium project along Kapiolani Boulevard next week. Kaipuu Investors LLC, the owner of the property, which has ties to Black Sand Capital and Kobayashi Group, is scheduled to present its plans for its 1,005-unit mixed affordable/market housing project at 2555 Kapiolani Boulevard on Oct. 6 to the McCully – Moiliili Neighborhood Board.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
KITV.com
Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
SALT invites the ohana for stargazing in Kakaako
The whole family has a chance tomorrow evening to really take a peek up in the sky and see what's really lingering above our heads with amazing telescopes and tools such as this.
KITV.com
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
thesilversword.com
Spilling the Beans: the Best Coffee Shops on Oahu
I will never look at coffee the same after moving to Hawaii. Being from Kentucky and having lived for three years in California, I tried plenty coffee spots but never got attached to any. I’ll confess, Starbucks used to be a nice pit stop to make for my daily caffeine. After living in Hawaii for a month, Starbucks is out of the question. I have formed a coffee addiction because the quality and taste of coffee in Hawaii is far better than any on the mainland.
HFD responds to fire at Kapolei Rail Station
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
