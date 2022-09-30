Read full article on original website
Kenneth Dale Richard
Funeral Service for Kenneth Dale Richard, 69, of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau, Oklahoma with Reverend Tim Painter officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma in Poteau, Oklahoma.
Jimmy Wayne Goodwin
Graveside Service for Jimmy Wayne Goodwin, 72 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 5 2022 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jimmy's best friend, Roger Barger officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, Oklahoma under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma in Poteau, Oklahoma.
Betty Faye Ryburn
Funeral Service for Betty Faye Ryburn, 83 of 10 am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Mae Morton officiating. Burial will follow at Howe Cemetery in Howe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Betty was...
#191 -Support Live Music--- LeFlore Co. Area October 3, 2022
Don’t know ‘bout you but I am loving this weather that we are blessed to enjoy. Starting to look a lil’ like Dust Bowl Days, well years. From 1930-1936, Oklahoma (Texas and Nebraska) were hard hit by drought. Must have been climate change! Naw, most was just nature being hard on us. Through better farming and ranching, some of that has been reduced. But these few weeks of drought are being hard for cattle and crops. Sure gonna drive the price of a hamburger up. And steaks. AND hay. We will adapt, survive and cope with these times. “This too shall pass”. But the cool, dry conditions create a perfect setting for Live Music on Dewey Ave. in Downtown Poteau. The Oktoberfest is the biggest music event of the year for us. It is family friendly activities and kids under 12 get in free. Bigger kids(adults) only have to pay $5. There are 7 bands so that’s less than a dollar a piece. Decent price to hear the best that LeFlore Co. and Fort Smith has to offer. And since this event is fashioned after the Big one in Germany there will be adult beverages available in a section set aside to maintain control and a safe atmosphere. It has gone well in the past. I would recommend it to everyone. See ya there!
