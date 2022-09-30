Don’t know ‘bout you but I am loving this weather that we are blessed to enjoy. Starting to look a lil’ like Dust Bowl Days, well years. From 1930-1936, Oklahoma (Texas and Nebraska) were hard hit by drought. Must have been climate change! Naw, most was just nature being hard on us. Through better farming and ranching, some of that has been reduced. But these few weeks of drought are being hard for cattle and crops. Sure gonna drive the price of a hamburger up. And steaks. AND hay. We will adapt, survive and cope with these times. “This too shall pass”. But the cool, dry conditions create a perfect setting for Live Music on Dewey Ave. in Downtown Poteau. The Oktoberfest is the biggest music event of the year for us. It is family friendly activities and kids under 12 get in free. Bigger kids(adults) only have to pay $5. There are 7 bands so that’s less than a dollar a piece. Decent price to hear the best that LeFlore Co. and Fort Smith has to offer. And since this event is fashioned after the Big one in Germany there will be adult beverages available in a section set aside to maintain control and a safe atmosphere. It has gone well in the past. I would recommend it to everyone. See ya there!

POTEAU, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO