Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
A hiker went to find help for his girlfriend. He was later found dead near a California trail
A hiker who vanished while trying to find help for his girlfriend on a sweltering Southern California day was found dead Thursday, authorities said. The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, ended Thursday morning after his body was found near a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. No...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall
A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Canyon accident: One dead and multiple injured after motorboat flips over at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River
AN accident in the Grand Canyon has left one person dead and multiple injured after a motorboat flipped over. The Grand Canyon National Park Service received a report at 2.12pm of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River. The tragic incident took place at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona. Grand Canyon...
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
All-pedestrian crossings to be added in Waikiki to increase safety
Intersections near Ala Moana Center are said to become all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
KITV.com
Ramp closures scheduled for striping work on Kamehameha Highway in Waipahu, Kapolei
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several ramp closures are planned for the Kamehameha Highway connecting the H-1 Freeway and Farrington Highway, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT). The road work, which will be conducted between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Sunday, Oct. 3 to Saturday, Oct....
Comments / 0