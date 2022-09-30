'We Are All Very Sad': Prince Joachim Of Denmark Breaks Silence On Queen Margrethe II's Decision To Strip His Children's Titles

mega

Prince Joachim of Denmark is not happy with his mother’s recent decision to strip his children's royal titles.

On Wednesday, September 28, Queen Margrethe II declared that her grandsons, Nikolai , 23, Felix , 20, and Henrik , 13, as well as granddaughter Athena , 10, would be revoked of their names as Prince and Princess of Denmark upon the start of the new year.

“As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist ,” read a statement from the Danish Royal House.

“With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies,” continued the palace's official remarks.

As expected, the father-of-four was not pleased with the decision, admitting this was not what he wanted for his children's future .

"We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet . "They find themselves in a situation they do not understand ," Joachim stated, then adding, "I was given five days' notice."

The Prince was then questioned on the timing of the spiraling events , as reporters believed he knew of his mother's plans since May.

"In May, I was presented with a plan, which basically stated that when the children each turned 25, it would happen," explained the 53-year-old. "Athena turns 11 in January."

In an interview with news publication B.T. , the Prince said he could barely fathom the reasoning behind Queen Margrethe's decision.

"I can say that my children are upset. My kids don't know which leg to stand on. What they should believe," he said. "Why should their identity be removed ? Why must they be punished in that way?"

When asked how this would further effect his relationship with his mother, Joachim promptly responded, "I don't think I need to elaborate here," before ending the discussion and walking away .