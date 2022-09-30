Read full article on original website
Peter King: Colts' Jim Irsay Won't 'Stand for This...I Can Feel Him Fixing to Blow'
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL after their 1-2-1 start, and changes could be coming soon following their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. "Jim Irsay is not going to stand for this," NBC Sports' Peter King said of the team's...
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Alabama QB Bryce Young's Shoulder Injury Isn't 'Long-Term,' Is Day-to-Day, per Saban
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered "day-to-day" after leaving Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. "He's got a little bit of a shoulder injury," head coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday. "It's not a long-term injury." Young suffered the injury in the first half of the SEC battle against Arkansas,...
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold 'Not Close' to Return from Injury; Will Be 'A While'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly isn't close to returning from a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason finale against Buffalo when Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer landed on his ankle. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his foot before exiting.
Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
NFL Chief Medical Officer: 'We Often Struggle to Identify' Concussions Due to Testing
Amid the debate surrounding the Miami Dolphins' usage of Tua Tagovailoa, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills explained the difficulty of diagnosing concussions, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "As a practicing neurosurgeon, I would tell you that we often struggle to identify whether or not a concussion has occurred...
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season
Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers. The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
LSU DB Sevyn Banks out 5-6 Weeks with Spinal Cord Bruise After Injury vs. Auburn
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks had to be carted off the field on a stretcher following the opening kickoff of Saturday's 21-17 win over Auburn, and head coach Brian Kelly told reporters on Monday that the senior suffered a spinal cord bruise and would miss 5-6 weeks. "Nothing else," Kelly...
2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position
The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level. "I think...
Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 4 Standout Performances
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw several standout fantasy performances, many from players who had been having quiet campaigns up until now. While some of these showings may be a sign of things to come, others will be remembered as little more than anomalies during an overwhelmingly disappointing season.
Brian Hoyer Ruled Out for Patriots vs. Packers with Concussion; Bailey Zappe Replaces
The New England Patriots were already without starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but their situation is now even more concerning. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who was inserted as the starter against Green Bay, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a concussion. Now 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is under center for the Patriots.
Titans' Treylon Burks in a Boot, on Crutches After Being Carted Off with Foot Injury
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was in a boot and on crutches after he was carted to the locker room with a foot injury, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. The wideout had two catches for 14 yards before suffering the injury in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers' Tomlin on Kenny Pickett Replacing Mitchell Trubisky: 'We Needed a Spark'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did what he could to give his team some much-needed energy. "I thought we needed a spark," Tomlin told reporters when discussing why he turned to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. "... We thought he could provide a spark for us."
Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
As we continue deeper into the NFL season, it's rarer to see relative unknowns or non-household names become breakout fantasy stars. But if you know where to look and you're in the market for some waiver additions heading into Week 5, there were still a few players you should consider following Sunday's games.
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
Javonte Williams lost for season with torn ACL
Javonte Williams is lost for the season with a torn ACL. Randy Gregory out 2-to-6 weeks with knee surgery
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'There's No Panic' by 49ers Over QB's Performance
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put forth a lackluster performance in his first start of the season last week, but the organization hasn't lost confidence in him. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson said she heard from a source that the team still believes it is in good hands with Garoppolo...
