Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold 'Not Close' to Return from Injury; Will Be 'A While'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly isn't close to returning from a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason finale against Buffalo when Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer landed on his ankle. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his foot before exiting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Chief Medical Officer: 'We Often Struggle to Identify' Concussions Due to Testing

Amid the debate surrounding the Miami Dolphins' usage of Tua Tagovailoa, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills explained the difficulty of diagnosing concussions, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "As a practicing neurosurgeon, I would tell you that we often struggle to identify whether or not a concussion has occurred...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season

Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers. The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
NFL
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position

The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level. "I think...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 4 Standout Performances

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw several standout fantasy performances, many from players who had been having quiet campaigns up until now. While some of these showings may be a sign of things to come, others will be remembered as little more than anomalies during an overwhelmingly disappointing season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Brian Hoyer Ruled Out for Patriots vs. Packers with Concussion; Bailey Zappe Replaces

The New England Patriots were already without starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but their situation is now even more concerning. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who was inserted as the starter against Green Bay, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a concussion. Now 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is under center for the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

As we continue deeper into the NFL season, it's rarer to see relative unknowns or non-household names become breakout fantasy stars. But if you know where to look and you're in the market for some waiver additions heading into Week 5, there were still a few players you should consider following Sunday's games.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

