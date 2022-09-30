Read full article on original website
Related
Former federal prosecutor scoffs at Trump's lawyer reportedly trying to keep him from attacking DOJ in Mar-a-Lago probe: 'Bless you, good luck'
An ex-federal prosecutor wished the best of luck to Trump's attorneys, who are attempting to keep from attacking the DOJ. A recent report revealed a division within Trump's legal team amid the Mar-a-Lago investigation. One of his attorneys wants him to take a less aggressive approach with the DOJ. A...
Supreme Court Could Overturn Gun Control Brought In After Vegas Shooting
The effective ban on bump stocks was introduced by former President Donald Trump in 2018 following the deadly shooting that left 58 people dead.
MSNBC
Judge Cannon isn’t quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case
It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Ohio and Nevada show how Senate campaign map is changing late in the game
Shades of red and blue are popping up in unexpected places as Senate Republicans and Democrats vie for a majority in the upper chamber. Ohio and North Carolina, thought for most of the cycle to be safe for Republicans through most of the 2022 cycle, are now deeply competitive, a slate of polls show. Meanwhile, one longtime top Democratic Senate race target, Wisconsin, is slipping away. And with less than 40 days until the votes are counted on the night of Nov. 8 (and most likely beyond), Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is playing defense against her hard-charging GOP rival in Nevada.
$3 Million Attorney Seeks Gentler Path On Mar-A-Lago Case, But Trump Isn't Having It: Report
After grabbing a jaw-dropping $3 million advance to represent Donald Trump, high-profile Florida attorney Chris Kise has largely been sidelined because he supports something the former president can’t get behind: a calmer legal approach, The Washington Post reported Friday. After much fanfare upon joining Trump’s legal team just weeks...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War
As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video Reportedly Shows Michigan Rally-Goers 'Streaming Out' as Trump Speaks
Reports have emerged alleging that attendees were consistently leaving the venue over the course of Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president spoke in Warren, Michigan, to support several candidates that he has endorsed in the upcoming midterm elections. Most prominent among these candidates is Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race.
creators.com
Trump's Latest Legal Blunder
By now, it has become clear that President Donald Trump's hopes that the appointment of a special master would derail the Justice Department's investigation of him have proven to be short-lived. The Mar-a-Lago nightmare continues for the former president, and nothing about the appointment of the Special Master will derail it.
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
Failed GOP Candidates Say ‘Deep State’ Used ‘Weather Manipulation Technology’ to Punish DeSantis
Two conspiracy-peddling former MAGA congressional candidates pushed an absolutely bonkers claim this week that the “Deep State” used “weather manipulation technology” to power up Hurricane Ian in order to hurt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully challenged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in 2020, said on her far-right online show that the federal government knows “how to manipulate and create big storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, climate change,” adding that “huge hurricanes seem to target red states” near elections. “In this case, possibly Ron DeSantis has been stepping out of line a lot and challenging, fighting the Deep State,” she added, noting that DeSantis is a likely GOP presidential candidate. Lauren Witzke, the Republican Party’s 2020 Senate nominee for Delaware, agreed that Ian “could be a weather-manipulated hurricane” before noting that the storm became a Cat-5 hurricane “overnight” and “does seem to be hitting the conservative areas of” Florida. “I’m not putting it past the elites to target something like this toward Florida as punishment for getting rid of vaccine mandates or getting rid of child grooming,” Witzke exclaimed. Besides repeatedly pushing the unhinged QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, Witzke and Lorraine have peddled other outlandish and bogus claims in recent years, such as Flat Earthism, 9/11 conspiracies, and the baseless assertion that a Miami condo tower collapse was a “Deep State operation” targeting associates of John McAfee, the late software entrepreneur .
IN THIS ARTICLE
List of 30 Republicans Who Voted Against Money for 9/11 Victims' Families
A GOP lawmaker said the Saudi Arabian government "should pay into the 9/11 victims' fund, not U.S. taxpayers." One Democrat also opposed the bill.
Investigation into FBI 'corruption' impeded by Durham probe, senator says
John Durham's special counsel investigation has hindered Congress as lawmakers seek to root out FBI misconduct and examine the shady business dealings of Hunter Biden, according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
'My Dad Is a Republican Politician, I Stopped Talking to Him'
I miss my dad all the time, but I don't know how to mend that bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian Analyst Warns of 'Critical' Situation as Ukraine Presses Advance
A Russian analyst has echoed the dire sentiments of others in the wake of Ukraine retaking the city of Lyman in a strong counteroffensive, warning that Moscow is facing a "critical situation." Boris Rozhin, a Crimea-based Russian war blogger, posted an update on Russian efforts to his Telegram account on...
Greene Says AOC 'Not That Bright,' Calls Herself a Southern Belle
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican called Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, "not that bright" during her speech at former President Donald Trump's Michigan rally on Saturday. "Democrats all worship the climate just like AOC and trust me, I work with her and she is not that...
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
Trump Defamation Lawsuit 'Doesn't Have Much Chance': Legal Expert
In the lawsuit filed Monday, Trump's lawyers ask for $475 million in punitive damages for what they claim was a "campaign" of "libel and slander."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9