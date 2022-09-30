ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacIsaac James
2d ago

Forcing people to work during a dangerous storm shows only concern for the financial responsibilities the company has, not the safety of its workers. If you’re looking for sympathy and hugs you won’t get them here.

SwtLuv2745
3d ago

Amazon doesn't care about their employees. I know 5 ppl that worked for amazon & they wind up quitting. They said along with other ppl have said, Amazon works you like a dog. They hire anybody & majority of the ppl that they hire sit around and don't do anything half the time. So that leaves extra work for those who are working.

guest
2d ago

Why would anyone order knowing there was a hurricane? Inconsiderate that’s why. And the company shouldn’t have allowed deliveries at that point.

