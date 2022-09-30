ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
CRESWELL, OR
Razor clamming closed on Oregon's coast due to domoic acid

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has closed all razor clam harvesting on the Oregon coast, the ODA announced Friday. The marine biotoxin domoic acid has been found in levels exceeding the closure limit along the entire...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
OREGON STATE
Fall sham: Summer-like weather keeps rolling in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside of an earlier sunset, Monday will be no different than some of our summer afternoons. Where are the cool mornings and crisp evenings? They’re packed away for now as the summer-like temps show up this week. No changes in the forecast as high...
PORTLAND, OR
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon firefighters on the ground helping in Florida

HARDEE COUNTY, Fl,- A team of 13 firefighters are working alongside emergency responders, helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, everyone's first priority is life and safety. Brett Deedon, a firefighter on the team, told KEZI 9 News they went straight to work once they got to Florida. But...
OREGON STATE
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
OREGON STATE
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
PORTLAND, OR
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working

Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
OREGON STATE

