Read full article on original website
Related
Youth crews help protect homes from wildfire thanks to state-funded training
Lindsay Nava hauled branches up a long wooded driveway near Grants Pass under the burning midday sun on Tuesday. Her blonde hair, tucked into braids and bound back with a bandana, poked out from underneath her orange hard hat while she felled trees and limbs, building a pile to turn into wood chips.
Oregon Climber Becomes Disoriented, Prompting Air and Ground Rescue Efforts
An experienced Oregon climber was forced to call 911 for help on Friday when she became disoriented while descending the South Sister peak. The woman had made this same descent multiple times before. According to KTVZ, the 61-year-old climber, formerly from Bend, OR, had submitted the mountain’s hikers’ trail several...
KCBY
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
KCBY
Razor clamming closed on Oregon's coast due to domoic acid
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has closed all razor clam harvesting on the Oregon coast, the ODA announced Friday. The marine biotoxin domoic acid has been found in levels exceeding the closure limit along the entire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
Channel 6000
Fall sham: Summer-like weather keeps rolling in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside of an earlier sunset, Monday will be no different than some of our summer afternoons. Where are the cool mornings and crisp evenings? They’re packed away for now as the summer-like temps show up this week. No changes in the forecast as high...
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
kezi.com
Oregon firefighters on the ground helping in Florida
HARDEE COUNTY, Fl,- A team of 13 firefighters are working alongside emergency responders, helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, everyone's first priority is life and safety. Brett Deedon, a firefighter on the team, told KEZI 9 News they went straight to work once they got to Florida. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unrelenting Oregon gas prices rise another 43 cents in last week
Gas prices are still rising in Oregon and across the Western U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is up 43 cents from last week, and 71 cents in the last month.
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
beachconnection.net
Ghost on the Oregon Coast At Dead Center of Cannon Beach Theater Comedy
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Starting now, visitors to the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be asking “who – or what – is Nathaniel Coombes?” (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) You and one major character in the play Gramercy Ghost will be asking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained
Two months after being ignited by lightning, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned more than 120,000 acres and has reached 27% containment by a decreasing force of more than 1,000 firefighters. The post Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained appeared first on KTVZ.
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
philomathnews.com
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change. Under proposed rules from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, car manufacturers would need to increase the...
opb.org
Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working
Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
Comments / 0