The peak fall foliage for Michigan typically lasts all through the month of October, with a shortened fall foliage season in the Upper Peninsula, but nearly month-long fall colors elsewhere. For some of the best (and most convenient) spots to take in the fall foliage, head to Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas, where leaf peeping and spectacular scenery lie within easy reach of the city center.

