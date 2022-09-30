Latest Horror News: Sam Raimi is returning to terrify the genre as Jamie Lee Curtis promises carnage in ‘Halloween Ends’

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
msn.com
Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.
msn.com
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Comments / 0