NFL Thursday Night Football tracker: Dolphins look to stay unbeaten against struggling Bengals

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
One undefeated team is playing on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 and it isn't the one that appeared in the Super Bowl last year. No, it's the surprising Miami Dolphins, who look completely different after hiring Mike McDaniel and trading for Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Through three weeks, the Dolphins are the only undefeated team in the AFC.

The Dolphins will look to keep their streak alive against one of the more disappointing teams to kick off the 2022 NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals did make a deep playoff run last season, and find themselves 1-2 to open the year. Despite pouring money into the offensive line, the Bengals continue to give up sacks at an alarming rate.

Joe Burrow will be tasked with evading pressure and finding his star receivers against a Dolphins defense that held Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to just 19 points in Week 3.

Follow along with us as we provide news, scores and injury updates as the Dolphins take on the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4.

