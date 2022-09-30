GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO