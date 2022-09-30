ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

dcnewsnow.com

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/car-taking-injured-boy-to-hospital-crashes/
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

