Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/car-taking-injured-boy-to-hospital-crashes/
dcnewsnow.com
Several Townhomes Damaged by Two-alarm Fire in Montgomery County, Maryland
A fire that started in a townhome quickly spread to other town houses in the row in Montgomery County, Md. on Sept. 30, 2022. Several families were displaced as a result.
dcnewsnow.com
Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland mall
Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the person whose gun went off Saturday inside Arundel Mills Mall. Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland …. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on October …. Game Night GAMING. 1-on-1 with Wizards forward Anthony Gill. Prince...
Comments / 0