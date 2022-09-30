ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mayfield’s transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvdJR_0iG0ZpL400

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been a smooth one.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage.

And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers’ passing game is averaging a paltry 161.3 yards per game.

“Not good enough yet,” Mayfield said when asked to assess his play through three games.

Perhaps it’s that Mayfield missed all of OTAs and minicamp with his new team, but the quarterback hasn’t been on the same page with his receivers and too often hasn’t trusted his offensive line to provide protection when it has been there, too often needlessly shifting in a clean pocket.

Miscommunication on passing routes is commonplace. Batted balls are a regularity. And third downs are an adventure.

“Our passing game, specifically third down, is not anywhere where we want it to be,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.

But Rhule said despite Carolina’s many issues in the passing game, it’s unfair to point the finger solely at the fifth-year quarterback.

“Some of it falls on Baker in terms of his feet and being on time and taking some throws when they are there,” Rhule said. “But the wideout play has to really improve this week. We need to play better at that position.”

Rhule also added, “the line has to do a really good job of making him feel confident with the pocket in front of him.”

D.J. Moore is Carolina’s No. 1 wide receiver. The Panthers gave him a three-year, $61.9 million contract this past offseason to be a playmaker after he had three straight seasons with at least 1,150 yards receiving. But through three games, Moore has a mere 88 yards on seven receptions and one touchdown.

Moore shrugged at Rhule’s comments about the receivers needing to get open, saying “it all goes hand in hand in the passing game. You have to get on the same page no matter what. It’s all just pitch and catch.”

Mayfield insists the Panthers are close to clicking.

This week could go a long way toward resolving some of their problems in the passing game.

The Arizona Cardinals are giving up 281 yards per game through the air and have allowed seven passing touchdowns in three games while failing to intercept a pass.

Mayfield knows he’ll have to handle the Cardinals’ blitz package to be successful, an area the Panthers have struggled in.

Opposing teams have been relentless with blitzing Mayfield and he expects that will likely continue until the Panthers are able to exploit opposing defenses with some big plays.

“That’s kind of the nature of the beast, especially with the teams that we have been playing and the pressure packages,” Mayfield said. “They are going to bring stuff and continue to do so until we can show we can stop it and get the ball out.”

It’s unclear if Mayfield will have his top running back at his disposal this week.

Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight day of practice with a quadriceps injury and his status for Arizona is uncertain. If he can’t play, Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman are expected to carry the load.

The Panthers should know more on his status on Friday.

Regardless, Rhule is confident Mayfield is in for a big week and will continue to improve as the season progresses.

“To me it’s just we have to keep playing together,” Rhule said. “Baker is an alpha. He’s a competitor and a winner. The more reps we have with the guys being around each other, the better and better they are going to be.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU’s Johnson has breakout game after death of grandmother

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s football team rolled to a 48-28 victory over South Florida on Saturday in large part due to the play of former D.H. Conley High School star C.J. Johnson. ECU’s Ahlers tabbed AAC Offensive Player Of the Week ECU notebook: Pirates get first AAC win ECU RB Harris out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Murray has 2 TD passes, 1 rushing; Cards top Panthers 26-16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray can’t explain why the Arizona Cardinals continue to start games slowly. He’s just glad they managed a strong finish on Sunday. Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground as the Cardinals overcame another lackluster first half, rallying with 16 fourth-quarter points […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WNCT

Pirates’ Aiken named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University sophomore Lindsey Aiken has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Aiken’s honor, the first of her career, comes after a stellar performance in the team’s scoreless draw against Tulsa on Thursday. After missing a game, the 2-0 loss to UNCG, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted in Greenville store clerk’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery

HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Chuba Hubbard
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
BOGUE, NC
WNCT

‘It certainly raises the question of was there more going than was recognized or treated?’ Sports physician weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no surprise the sport of football is a dangerous one, and serious injuries occur more often than we’d like. What we saw last night on Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins was a reminder of just how dangerous it can be, especially when it comes […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Otas
WNCT

No. 1 Georgia rallies from 10 down to beat Missouri 26-22

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The two most important characteristics that Georgia coach Kirby Smart seeks in his team are composure and resiliency, and the top-ranked Bulldogs needed to rely on both to rally past Missouri on Saturday night. Or, as Smart put it: “We had to OD on those.”...
COLUMBIA, MO
WNCT

AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

NFL players who are from high schools in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve always had a wealth of talented athletes in Eastern North Carolina. Some of them have even made it to the big leagues in the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball. Through 2021, J.H. Rose is ranked as one of the top high schools in North Carolina when it comes to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Ahlers tabbed AAC Offensive Player Of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina senior quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday. Additionally, junior wide receiver C.J. Johnson was selected to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. Ahlers tied his own single-game school record with six touchdown passes in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Body discovered at Alabama dumpster, murder investigation underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.  The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
OPELIKA, AL
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy