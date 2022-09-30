ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

ALS Association holds weekend fundraising walk

SEATTLE, Wash. — Over the weekend the ALS association held a fundraising walk in Seattle at Marymoor Park. The ALS Association in the PNW serves over 800 patients with care services, while also funding research for finding both treatment and a cure for ALS. This was the association’s first...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Community members shaken following shooting in University District that injured 4 students

SEATTLE — Some University of Washington students are shaken following a violent weekend in the University District, including a shooting on Friday that led a driver to flee, hitting and killing a pedestrian. In a separate incident around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Seattle Police say a bar fight erupted into shots fired, and UW confirmed four students were injured.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
KOMO News

Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
SKYKOMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Hazardous Waste#The Kent City Council#Valor Soccer
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KOMO News

Re-trial to be held Monday for driver in Lakewood police murders

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen are slated to begin Monday at 1:30 pm. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

3 separate shootings in Seattle leave multiple people injured

SEATTLE — Five people were hurt in shootings across Seattle overnight, and police had yet to make any arrests as of Sunday evening. It was a shooting in the University District that has students calling on police to add more enforcement. Witnesses told police a bar fight erupted into...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy