KOMO News
County officials hold meeting at expansion site of Salvation Army SODO Shelter
SEATTLE — King County officials with the Department of Community and Human Services held a meeting and tour Monday afternoon at the site of a shelter in SODO where the county plans to add more housing and services for those experiencing homelessness. The more than $66 million project from...
KOMO News
ALS Association holds weekend fundraising walk
SEATTLE, Wash. — Over the weekend the ALS association held a fundraising walk in Seattle at Marymoor Park. The ALS Association in the PNW serves over 800 patients with care services, while also funding research for finding both treatment and a cure for ALS. This was the association’s first...
KOMO News
Community members shaken following shooting in University District that injured 4 students
SEATTLE — Some University of Washington students are shaken following a violent weekend in the University District, including a shooting on Friday that led a driver to flee, hitting and killing a pedestrian. In a separate incident around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Seattle Police say a bar fight erupted into shots fired, and UW confirmed four students were injured.
KOMO News
'Everyone should be concerned' Mayor Harrell reacts to violent weekend in Seattle
SEATTLE — Investigators are looking for answers in multiple shootings across Seattle from over the weekend. At least five people were hurt in shootings in the city from Friday evening to Monday morning. Four of the victims are students at the University of Washington. They were shot following a...
KOMO News
Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle 'a lot better' as King Co. Prosecutor's Office files more cases
For months, a problematic stretch of 3rd Avenue in downtown Seattle has been plagued with open-air drug dealing. Now, dozens are facing consequences after the King County Prosecutor’s Office said it's the results of more prosecutions and cases being investigated by Seattle police. It’s much quieter on 3rd Avenue...
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
1 airlifted to Harborview, boats ‘severely’ damaged after explosion at Olympia marina
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at an Olympia marina sent one person to the hospital and damaged several boats on Sunday evening. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that they were called to the West Bay Marina, located in the 2100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest.
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
KOMO News
Re-trial to be held Monday for driver in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen are slated to begin Monday at 1:30 pm. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
Abandoned dog found in bag receiving critical care at Tacoma animal shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — A 12-year-old chihuahua was found abandoned in a bag in Tacoma on Tuesday. A good Samaritan found her by the side of their car and brought her to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, where she is currently receiving urgent medical care. She has...
KOMO News
Tacoma family frustrated dangerous drivers remain free due to backlog in toxicology cases
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is frustrated and calling for accountability after a driver suspected of being under the influence hit their mom at a high rate of speed, and was later released from custody. Mary Som, 62, spent three weeks in the hospital following the crash. Tacoma...
KOMO News
Police reopen 7th and Denny in Seattle after investigating overnight shooting
SEATTLE — Police are investigating gunfire heard near the KOMO Plaza around Seattle Center overnight. The shots began around 2 a.m. Monday. KOMO News employees said they heard at least five gunshots on the Denny Way side of the building. Police said they received reports of someone firing from...
Olympia woman facing fines over ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign inside her home
An Olympia woman is being threatened with fines over a sign hanging inside her home. Shirley Pavao’s homeowners association called a Black Lives Matter sign a violation of the Lost Lake Resort community policy. However, she said she has become a target of a policy that is not legal.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KOMO News
3 separate shootings in Seattle leave multiple people injured
SEATTLE — Five people were hurt in shootings across Seattle overnight, and police had yet to make any arrests as of Sunday evening. It was a shooting in the University District that has students calling on police to add more enforcement. Witnesses told police a bar fight erupted into...
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
