ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
KOMO News

Re-trial to be held Monday for driver in Lakewood police murders

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen are slated to begin Monday at 1:30 pm. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Police investigating deadly North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a 21-year-old male was hit and killed by a driver who was attempting to escape a shooting in North Seattle on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE, SPD officers received information indicating that a car had...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duwamish River#Dead Body#Major Crimes
KOMO News

ALS Association holds weekend fundraising walk

SEATTLE, Wash. — Over the weekend the ALS association held a fundraising walk in Seattle at Marymoor Park. The ALS Association in the PNW serves over 800 patients with care services, while also funding research for finding both treatment and a cure for ALS. This was the association’s first...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Emerald Queen Casino Puzzle of the Night

Watch Wheel of Fortune weeknights on KOMO 4. Look for the puzzle code word and enter below for your chance to win a prize from Emerald Queen Casino - the Entertainment Capital of the Northwest!
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Seattle Kraken unveils 'Buoy,' a six-foot tall sea troll as new mascot

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot Saturday evening. "Buoy," is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Officials with the NHL's 32nd Franchise said they wanted to pick a mascot that was "distinctly Seattle," and that Buoy is inspired by the Fremont Troll, a 32-year-old Seattle landmark that's visited by thousands of people every year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle named one of the best foodie cities in America

SEATTLE — In a new WalletHub report, Seattle was named one of the best foodie cities in the United States, and a neighbor topped the list. The Emerald City ranked No. 7 on the list. Portland claimed the No. 1 spot, edging Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Austin and Sacramento, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Creating Buoy, the new Seattle Kraken mascot

SEATTLE — When Buoy dropped from the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night, it was the culmination of 18 months of work. The team was set to unveil Buoy in December of last year, but then, COVID-19 surged. "We decided, let's wait," said Katie Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy