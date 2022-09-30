Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Police reopen 7th and Denny in Seattle after investigating overnight shooting
SEATTLE — Police are investigating gunfire heard near the KOMO Plaza around Seattle Center overnight. The shots began around 2 a.m. Monday. KOMO News employees said they heard at least five gunshots on the Denny Way side of the building. Police said they received reports of someone firing from...
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KOMO News
'Everyone should be concerned' Mayor Harrell reacts to violent weekend in Seattle
SEATTLE — Investigators are looking for answers in multiple shootings across Seattle from over the weekend. At least five people were hurt in shootings in the city from Friday evening to Monday morning. Four of the victims are students at the University of Washington. They were shot following a...
KOMO News
Officials say Bolt Creek Fire was 'human-caused,' evacuation orders lifted
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A new development in the ongoing Bolt Creek Fire is that the wildfire was somehow human-caused. Officials are still investigating further details. The evacuation guidance for the Bolt Creek Fire is no longer in place for residents in Snohomish and King Counties, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Re-trial to be held Monday for driver in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen are slated to begin Monday at 1:30 pm. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
KOMO News
Seattle Police investigating deadly North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a 21-year-old male was hit and killed by a driver who was attempting to escape a shooting in North Seattle on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE, SPD officers received information indicating that a car had...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle 'a lot better' as King Co. Prosecutor's Office files more cases
For months, a problematic stretch of 3rd Avenue in downtown Seattle has been plagued with open-air drug dealing. Now, dozens are facing consequences after the King County Prosecutor’s Office said it's the results of more prosecutions and cases being investigated by Seattle police. It’s much quieter on 3rd Avenue...
KOMO News
County officials hold meeting at expansion site of Salvation Army SODO Shelter
SEATTLE — King County officials with the Department of Community and Human Services held a meeting and tour Monday afternoon at the site of a shelter in SODO where the county plans to add more housing and services for those experiencing homelessness. The more than $66 million project from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Seattle hit 80 degrees Sunday, breaking nearly 30 year record, is more heat on the way?
SEATTLE — It's officially October, but this weekend felt more like summer in the Puget Sound region. On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for the hottest Oct. 2 when the temperature measured 80 degrees. The last time the Emerald City hit 80 degrees on that date was in 1993.
KOMO News
ALS Association holds weekend fundraising walk
SEATTLE, Wash. — Over the weekend the ALS association held a fundraising walk in Seattle at Marymoor Park. The ALS Association in the PNW serves over 800 patients with care services, while also funding research for finding both treatment and a cure for ALS. This was the association’s first...
KOMO News
Emerald Queen Casino Puzzle of the Night
Watch Wheel of Fortune weeknights on KOMO 4. Look for the puzzle code word and enter below for your chance to win a prize from Emerald Queen Casino - the Entertainment Capital of the Northwest!
KOMO News
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Seattle Kraken unveils 'Buoy,' a six-foot tall sea troll as new mascot
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot Saturday evening. "Buoy," is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Officials with the NHL's 32nd Franchise said they wanted to pick a mascot that was "distinctly Seattle," and that Buoy is inspired by the Fremont Troll, a 32-year-old Seattle landmark that's visited by thousands of people every year.
KOMO News
Seattle named one of the best foodie cities in America
SEATTLE — In a new WalletHub report, Seattle was named one of the best foodie cities in the United States, and a neighbor topped the list. The Emerald City ranked No. 7 on the list. Portland claimed the No. 1 spot, edging Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Austin and Sacramento, respectively.
KOMO News
Washington state to receive $518 million after AG's settlement with opioid distributors
SEATTLE — Washington state will receive $518 million, $476 million of which will to go toward the state's opioid epidemic after Attorney General Bob Ferguson's settlement with three opioid distributors. Ferguson announced the resolution at a press conference in Seattle on Monday. He said 125 local government jurisdictions unanimously...
KOMO News
Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour to make a stop at Seattle's Lumen Field next summer
SEATTLE — Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is making a stop in Seattle next summer. The "Shape of You" superstar's North American tour dates were released on Monday, and included was an Aug. 26, 2023 date at Lumen Field. Other nearby stops include Vancouver, BC, and Southern California's Santa Clara...
KOMO News
Creating Buoy, the new Seattle Kraken mascot
SEATTLE — When Buoy dropped from the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night, it was the culmination of 18 months of work. The team was set to unveil Buoy in December of last year, but then, COVID-19 surged. "We decided, let's wait," said Katie Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer...
Comments / 0