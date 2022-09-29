ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahomans rally for reproductive rights at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Scissortail Park on Sunday to take a stand against laws that impact the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls. The "We Are Rising" campaign is a grassroots movement that's uniting Oklahomans from all political parties to stand up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Burn bans extended for multiple Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Burn bans have been extended for the following counties:. Officials have determined the conditions appropriate for continuing these bans. The ban prohibits outdoor burning including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimeneas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted. Exemptions for burning may...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

PSO gives update on efforts to restore power in Florida

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way through South Carolina, Florida citizens are start down their long road to recovery. Public Service of Oklahoma started to make the drive south to help out those impacted by Ian's dangerous rain and winds. "We had a problem this...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Sheriff's office makes looting arrests in devastated beach town in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida said they made multiple arrests for looting after Hurricane Ian slammed the southwestern portion of the state. Sheriff Carmine Marceno means business and has taken a zero-tolerance stance on looting," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy