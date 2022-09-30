Read full article on original website
'I LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY'
Dube will get a look tonight on right wing with Kadri at centre and Mangiapane on the left. Darryl Sutter didn't mince words. There's a vacancy in the Top 6 and the Flames need someone to step up, reach out and grab it. "Because nobody else has yet," the coach...
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (0-3-1) preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Maple Leafs (3-0-1) at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent failed to protect a 4-2 third-period lead on Saturday night in Ottawa and ultimately...
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
Dellandrea injury adds another wrinkle to DeBoer's evaluation process
FRISCO, Texas -- New Stars coach Pete DeBoer has embraced an interesting process when it comes to evaluating his players. He has tried not to seek the opinion of others in hopes of relying on his own assessment skills while interacting both on and off the ice with a group of almost 60 skaters at training camp. As such, DeBoer said he is trying to give everyone as much time as possible before he has to start making hard decisions on the final roster.
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Playing their fifth of six preseason games, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-0) are in Elmont, NY, on Sunday evening to take on the New York Islanders (0-2-0). Game time at UBS Arena is 7:00 p.m, EDT. The game will not be televised. The Flyers' radio broadcast is available on 97.5 The...
FLAMES CLAIM RADIM ZOHORNA OFF WAIVERS
6-foot-6, 220-lb. winger spent the past two seasons with the Penguins organization. The Flames have claimed forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 6-foot-6, 220-lb. winger has spent the past two years splitting time with the Penguins and their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He had 12 goals and 21 points in 39 games with the Baby Pens last year, before adding another five points (2G, 3A) in four playoff games.
Talbot out 5-7 weeks for Senators with upper-body injury
Goalie was acquired in trade with Wild; Ottawa claims Hellberg off waivers. Cam Talbot will miss the start of the season for the Ottawa Senators and is expected to be out 5-7 weeks with an upper-body injury. The 35-year-old goalie was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild on...
CBJ trim 2022 training camp roster by 20 players
The Columbus Blue Jackets trimmed their training camp roster by 20 players, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. There are currently 37 players in camp - 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blue Jackets placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the...
Devils Host Bruins for Final Home Preseason Game | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils host the Bruins for New Jersey's final home preseason game of the year. Most recently, the home team dropped a 2-1 game to their rivals, the New York Rangers, on Friday night. You can watch tonight's game on the Devils brand new app, or listen on the Devils...
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
Coyotes Add Foster & Shantz To Player Development Department
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have named Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz as development coaches. The duo will work under Director of Player Development Lee Stempniak on a day-to-day basis. The 40-year-old Foster most recently served on the OHL's Oshawa Generals...
Women in hockey: Katie Yates
Flyers hockey analyst provides data to help decisions, looking to be role model for nieces. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Philadelphia Flyers hockey analyst Katie Yates:. Name: Kathryn...
Need to Know: Bruins at Devils
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery made it clear: the time is now. With only three preseason games remaining, the Bruins are inching ever closer to solidifying their Opening Night roster. And with a number of roster spots still available, particularly in the bottom-six, the coming days - including Monday night's matchup against the Devils in Newark - are a critical stretch in which to make an impression.
Home Away From Home Series
The Wild defeat the Blackhawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, improves to 4-0 in preseason. It's been 29 years since the city of Milwaukee hosted an NHL game. Lying between two NHL cities in St. Paul and Chicago, the growing hockey community welcomed the return of the highest level of professional hockey with the introduction of the Home Away From Home Series, a preseason match-up between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks at Fiserv Forum, home to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, on Sunday.
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. SC Bern Preview
Nashville Set to Take On Swiss Pro Team in 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. The Predators arrived in the hometown of captain Roman Josi Saturday afternoon and will kick off the 2022 NHL Global Series Monday with an exhibition game against National League's SC Bern at PostFinance-Arena. The puck will drop at 1 p.m. CT.
Preseason Preview: Avalanche at Dallas
The Avalanche continue their preseason slate as they take on the Stars on Monday night. The Colorado Avalanche will travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Stars on Monday, Oct. 3. The preseason game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. MT at American Airlines Center.
Olofsson confident Sabres can carry over late success last season
Forward believes 'mentality changed' during 16-9-3 run to end 2021-22 Victor Olofsson was busy describing the Buffalo Sabres' growth during the second half of last season when he realized he also could be talking about himself. "We found a way to just go out and enjoy it and play some...
Luukkonen stops 32 shots in preseason win over Pittsburgh
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams reiterated the organization's belief in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the offseason and again at the outset of training camp. Luukkonen showed why again on Saturday, posting 32 saves in the Sabres' 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center. The 23-year-old has now stopped 56 of 60 shots through two preseason appearances, playing at least the full 60 minutes and earning a win each time.
