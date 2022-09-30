Read full article on original website
Victim supporters honored locally by Holly’s House
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville non-profit honored local people that dedicated their lives to supporting victims and preventing intimate crimes. Holly’s House gave away two big awards Saturday night. The child and adult victim advocacy center awarded Guy Gwaltney the Holly Dunn Pendleton Distinguished Service Award. Gwaltney had a long history in Vanderburgh County […]
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
Vanderburgh County Health Department partnering with Red Cross for blood drive
The Vanderburgh County Health Department is partnering up with the American Red Cross to hold a community blood drive. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Red Cross location at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville, Indiana. "The Vanderburgh County...
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
Kentucky Family Hosting 5K Walk/Run To Honor The Life of Their Daughter In Heaven
Losing a child is something no parent should ever have to go through. One Kentucky family is choosing to create a legacy for their precious little girl and you're invited to help. MEET THE MURPHY FAMILY. The Murphy family works in the Daviess County Public School System and they are...
Evansville Day School students collecting toys for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
Officials with Evansville Day School say that students are collecting toys for a good cause. Evansville Day School says students in grades 5 - 8 are collecting toys for kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital by collecting toys from their Amazon Wishlist. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the students will do...
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
Local organizations raising money through Fall Festival booths
Most organizations were out on Franklin Street bright and early Monday morning all in preparation for day one of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival hosts over 130 food booths every year, all operated by local not-for-profit organizations in the Tri-State. The Fall Festival is the...
McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire
Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of murdering Illinois teen
Jury selection began on Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Wayne County Court officials tell us that several jurors were seated Monday for the trial of Brodey Murbarger, but that the jury selection wasn't completed. Murbarger was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols,...
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
Suspect Choked Woman Until She Passed Out
Evansville police were sent to a home on Jefferson Avenue early Saturday morning. A victim at the home told police she was arguing with 28 year old Davion Robinson and he started choking her until she blacked out. Robinson denied touching the victim, but police noted red marks on the...
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
'Tox Away Day' happening for Vanderburgh County residents
A "Tox Away Day" will be happening for Vanderburgh County residents on Saturday, Oct. 8. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District say that residents of the county can dispose of household hazardous waste at the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
