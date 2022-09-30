ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Victim supporters honored locally by Holly’s House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville non-profit honored local people that dedicated their lives to supporting victims and preventing intimate crime​s. Holly’s House gave away two big awards Saturday night. The child and adult victim advocacy center awarded Guy Gwaltney the Holly Dunn Pendleton Distinguished Service Award. Gwaltney had a long history in Vanderburgh County […]
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
Local organizations raising money through Fall Festival booths

Most organizations were out on Franklin Street bright and early Monday morning all in preparation for day one of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival hosts over 130 food booths every year, all operated by local not-for-profit organizations in the Tri-State. The Fall Festival is the...
McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire

Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
Suspect Choked Woman Until She Passed Out

Evansville police were sent to a home on Jefferson Avenue early Saturday morning. A victim at the home told police she was arguing with 28 year old Davion Robinson and he started choking her until she blacked out. Robinson denied touching the victim, but police noted red marks on the...
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
'Tox Away Day' happening for Vanderburgh County residents

A "Tox Away Day" will be happening for Vanderburgh County residents on Saturday, Oct. 8. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District say that residents of the county can dispose of household hazardous waste at the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
