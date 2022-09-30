ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance

Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Cuba driver slams into house – medical chopper told to expedite

One person sustained potentially serious injuries Friday afternoon when a vehicle slammed into a house on School Street in the Town of Ischua. All available personnel were told to respond to the fire hall immediately. State Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Jonah R. Hamburg, 26, of Cuba.
CUBA, NY

