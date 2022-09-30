Read full article on original website
GV/Belfast, Andover/Whitesville soccer wins, Wellsville volleyball wins, Wellsville girls soccer falls to Hornell (photo gallery and stories)
BELMONT — The goal for Genesee Valley/Belfast on Homecoming Saturday, was to return back to form. With Avoca/Prattsburgh being welcomed into the Jungle, the hope was to leave three straight ties in the rearview mirror. For good measure, Evan Turybury was able to help them do that. And much...
A final sweep on Saturday for an undefeated season for Wellsville tennis!
COHOCTON — Bright and early Saturday morning, the Wellsville Lady Lions took aim at building potentially double the momentum heading into next week’s colossal matchup with Alfred-Almond on the road. To do it, a trip for two against the Wayland-Cohocton Lady Eagles was on the slate. Like clockwork...
West Clarksville’s Eric Jones featured on the Food Network for amazing pumpkin carving
NewYorkUpstate.com also reports on the Allegany County artist. Eric Jones has made a name for himself with art that people go wild for. The medium doesn’t seem to matter, the sculpture artist makes national headlines with snow, sand, and recently pumpkin. Last year, WNY Photojournalist John Kucko featured Jones...
8-man football report: Wellsville takes on Pembroke during Senior Night; Bolivar-Richburg stays unbeaten (photo gallery)
(Note: As stats and scoring summaries are not made available for Wellsville football, Chris Brooks put together this detailed story and scoring report from YouTube) Wellsville had Senior Night on Friday, with the Pembroke Dragons in town for a visit. And right out of the gate in the opening quarter,...
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
Cuba driver slams into house – medical chopper told to expedite
One person sustained potentially serious injuries Friday afternoon when a vehicle slammed into a house on School Street in the Town of Ischua. All available personnel were told to respond to the fire hall immediately. State Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Jonah R. Hamburg, 26, of Cuba.
