If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K
Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today
Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
u.today
This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Big Move Imminent for Bitcoin, Predicts BTC Will Outperform Altcoin Market
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the crypto bull market last year says Bitcoin (BTC) could be days away from witnessing extreme volatility. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 614,600 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on Bitcoin’s trading volume, which he notes is seeing significant increases across crypto exchanges.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum vs. Polygon and an ‘OpenSea’ of decline in NFTs trading
The craze that surrounded profile picture NFTs (PFPs) in 2021 dwindled significantly as per data from Dune Analytics. According to the blockchain analytics platform, monthly NFT trading volume on OpenSea had declined by 93% from the all-time high of $4.86 billion in January. The last nine months have been full...
bitcoinist.com
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Assessing the odds of BTC living up to its history of a profitable Q4
Bitcoin [BTC] current escapade with trading below $20,000 may be in its final stage as some analysts believed that respite was not far away. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, BTC shared much correlation with the stock market. Because of this relationship, there could be a return above $21,000. If possible, BTC could trade high as $24,500.
u.today
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
