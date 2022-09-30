ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through

Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
u.today

This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum vs. Polygon and an ‘OpenSea’ of decline in NFTs trading

The craze that surrounded profile picture NFTs (PFPs) in 2021 dwindled significantly as per data from Dune Analytics. According to the blockchain analytics platform, monthly NFT trading volume on OpenSea had declined by 93% from the all-time high of $4.86 billion in January. The last nine months have been full...
bitcoinist.com

Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says

Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Assessing the odds of BTC living up to its history of a profitable Q4

Bitcoin [BTC] current escapade with trading below $20,000 may be in its final stage as some analysts believed that respite was not far away. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, BTC shared much correlation with the stock market. Because of this relationship, there could be a return above $21,000. If possible, BTC could trade high as $24,500.
u.today

Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
