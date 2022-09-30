Read full article on original website
Texas Tech vs Kansas State did not start how any Red Raider fan wanted. Kansas State came out and dominated the first quarter scoring on the teams first drive. Texas Tech struggled for the whole first quarter with Donovan smith throwing an interception and Tahj Brooks fumbled. The Texas Tech defense did hold strong after the first quarter not allowing another another touchdown but stopping the Wildcats in the red zone multiple times, only allowing field goals to keep Texas Tech in the game. The second quarter was a completely different game for Texas tech, scoring 10 points in the second with a red zone passing touchdown from Smith to Nehemiah Martinez. Going into the second half the score was 13-10 Kansas State.
