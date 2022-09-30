Read full article on original website
Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back
This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
Carscoops
Professional Designer Envisions A Modern 2025 Toyota Celica Tuned To The Bone
This article includes renderings of an eighth-generation Toyota Celica created by independent designer Alexis Poncelet, who is neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. There might not be any space for a modern-day Celica to slot between the GR86 and the GR Supra sportscars in Toyota’s current lineup, but fans of the nameplate have been dreaming about a new generation for years. One of them is professional automotive designer Alexis Poncelet, who envisioned a new Celica, blessing it with the widebody treatment.
torquenews.com
Ford Introduces Its Totally Redesigned Super Duty Lineup For 2023
If it has seemed busy at Ford lately, you're right, it has been very active. A couple of weeks ago, the automaker introduced the seventh-generation Ford Mustang and then it opened -- and likely quickly closed -- the order banks for the incredibly popular compact Maverick pickup. Finally, the automaker introduced its redesigned Super Duty heavy-duty truck lineup.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Dodge Charger King Daytona Brings Extra Power
It’s not much, but that’s all Dodge is going to give us…. Up until now, the “Last Call” special edition Dodge Chargers and Challengers have introduced purely cosmetic mods, some more questionable than others. I fully admit to beating Dodge up on this, but I feel completely justified doing so. After all, why have restraint on limited-production models? Why not go crazy and pour on the horsepower juice? Well, someone at Dodge must’ve been feeling a little rebellious because the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, the latest special edition to be revealed, adds an extra 10-hp to the equation.
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Alpine A110 R Shows Top Speed And Acceleration Figures Prior To Its Debut
The Alpine A110 R is coming on October 4 as the most radical version of the mid-engined sportscar, and before we lay eyes on it, the French automaker showed its performance credentials in two short video teasers. As shown in the videos, the A110 R accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62...
Enter To Win This 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS Now
Driven only 33K miles, this Chevelle SS has been waiting for you for 50 years!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.
Carscoops
Would A New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Coupe Make Sense?
This article includes illustrations for a fictional Honda Civic Type R Coupe created by independent designer Sugar Chow. The renderings are neither related to nor endorsed by Honda. Honda hasn’t made a two-door Civic Type R since 2011 with the FN2, and hasn’t made one not designated as a hatchback...
Bid On This Awesome Restomod GTO at Maple Brothers' Dallas Sale
Vintage style, modern power. Arguably one of the best looking and most highly sought after muscle cars of the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO was the king of the road at one time and for many it still is. As the original muscle car era progressed though, the competition became more and more fierce and the GTO risked losing the race, not only from new cars rolling off the line but from enthusiast and backyard mechanics as well. Examples like this 1965 Pontiac GTO heading to the Maple Brothers' Dallas sale are an upgrade from the factory performance, and it’s a proper restomod.
Carscoops
Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP
If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
Carscoops
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time
It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
1968 Charger Survivor Gets Clean
The before and after of this car from a simple wash is astonishing. Recently, there has been a trend of passionate enthusiasts and builders trying their hardest to show their craft to the world by uncovering some truly stunning classic cars after years of dust and aging. Typically drowning in a sea of dirt, these incredible automobiles mostly come from the American industry performance brand names like Dodge, Chrysler, Chevy, or Ford. This is a particularly good example as it shows off styling perfectly reminiscent of the time in which it was created. Good looks, moderate performance, and a name distinct and unique compared to virtually every other automobile made in its era turned this car into an icon. So how did this particular car guy restore the likeness of this 1968 Dodge Charger?
Carscoops
All-Electric Lexus RZ 450e Goes To Wakanda For Black Panther-Themed Ad
Lexus is collaborating with Marvel Studios for the third time ahead of the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and it’s preparing viewers for the film with a new ad campaign featuring its first fully electric vehicle, the RZ 450e. The ad is set in the Marvel...
Carscoops
RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12
We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
Carscoops
Street Racer’s Seized 1080 HP Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redye Is Now Serving Texas Police
Police in Texas have a potent new toy to catch criminals with and it takes the form of a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. However, this is no standard Hellcat. An entry-level Challenger SRT Hellcat leaves the factory with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 707 hp. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) – Southeast Texas Region has revealed that this Hellcat has been upgraded to 1,080 hp and was actually seized before being awarded to the agency by a judge.
Carscoops
MINI Aceman Heading To Production In 2024 As An Electric Crossover
MINI might be working on the new generation of the Countryman, but there is another SUV under development. We are talking about the production version of the MINI Aceman concept from last summer, which is coming as an electric-only proposal to bridge the gap between the Hatch and the Countryman.
LT1 Trans Am Rediscovered By An Old Friend
LegitStreetCars revisits a childhood favorite that sparked his interest for cars. As young enthusiasts, we all had our favorite automobiles that got us into this life in the first place. For some it might’ve been a 1998 Pontiac Firebird Formula, while others might look at newer model Challengers, Chargers, or even Camaros for their automotive inspiration. Of course the reason for bringing up the Firebird in the first place is to point out a close cousin of the car the LT1 Firebird, sort of a bridge between the third generation and the LS1 fourth gen in terms of performance and style. This particular Firebird was once a gleaming beacon of hope to a young boy who had dreams of someday making a living in the world of racing and automotive enthusiast content. So where is it now and just what makes this particular vehicle so special that it caught the eye of one of YouTube‘s most popular racers?
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup
Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
