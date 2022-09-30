Read full article on original website
How to Unlock Relics
Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
Someone has rebuilt the Edgerunners mansion in Cyberpunk 2077
Includes "sitting, sleeping, wardrobe, and shower interactions", too
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress
As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
18 Things You Didn't Know About Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta was a great chance for veteran Call of Duty players to put this game's sandbox to the test. In this video, we are going over 18 things that we learned, some of which you might not know. It’s time to grab our Tacticals, Lethals, Killstreaks, vehicles, and guns to see how well this shooter holds up to the 2019 version’s attention to detail.
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
This time loop RPG channels Undertale and Omori in strategic combat
It launches in 2023 but you can check out the demo now
Widow Armor
This page features information about the Widow Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Widow Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Moth Armor
This page features information about the Moth Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Moth Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1
An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
Black Ox Armor
This page features information about the Black Ox Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ox Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
This Apex Legends Planet Coaster theme park is so good it could be a map
An Apex Legends fan dedicated more than a year to build a Planet Coaster theme park that combines all of the various Battle Royale maps into one thrilling land of adventure and the final result is beyond good. There have been all kinds of Apex Legends fan content on the...
Kona II: Brume - Announcement Trailer
Join Detective Carl Faubert in Kona II: Brume, an upcoming single-player first-person narrative-adventure game. Learn more about the detective and his investigation in this announcement trailer for the game. A demo for Kona II: Brume is available now as part of Steam Next Fest. Kona II: Brume launches on PlayStation...
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
