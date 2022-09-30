ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

How to Unlock Relics

Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
IGN

How to Unlock Accessories

Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
IGN

How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement

Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
SVG

Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
GAMINGbible

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress

As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022

The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
Gamespot

18 Things You Didn't Know About Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta was a great chance for veteran Call of Duty players to put this game's sandbox to the test. In this video, we are going over 18 things that we learned, some of which you might not know. It’s time to grab our Tacticals, Lethals, Killstreaks, vehicles, and guns to see how well this shooter holds up to the 2019 version’s attention to detail.
IGN

Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond

Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
IGN

Widow Armor

This page features information about the Widow Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Widow Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN

Moth Armor

This page features information about the Moth Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Moth Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN

Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1

An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
IGN

Black Ox Armor

This page features information about the Black Ox Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ox Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN

Interchange

Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
IGN

Kona II: Brume - Announcement Trailer

Join Detective Carl Faubert in Kona II: Brume, an upcoming single-player first-person narrative-adventure game. Learn more about the detective and his investigation in this announcement trailer for the game. A demo for Kona II: Brume is available now as part of Steam Next Fest. Kona II: Brume launches on PlayStation...
IGN

Drill Knight Final Boss Guide

Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
