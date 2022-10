BOZEMAN -- No Tommy Mellott, no problem for Montana State as the Bobcats rolled 41-24 over UC Davis on Saturday, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play. The MSU offense gashed the Aggies to the tune of over 550 yards of total offense, averaging just shy of nine yards a play.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO