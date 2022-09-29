Sean McVay shares what makes Deebo Samuel such a special player ahead of matchup with 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for what is expected to be a physical matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 4. With the Rams preparing to game plan for Deebo Samuel, Sean McVay spoke highly of the versatile wide receiver.

“Just contact balance. He’s strong, he’s elusive, you just look at him and he’s wired to be able to separate and run routes all over the place because he’s an elite receiver,” McVay said. “But he’s also built like an elite running back. The thing that stands out is the toughness and the contact balance, and just the feel. There are certain guys that just have a great feel for space. I think he stays grounded in their perimeter screen game, but he’s just a great football player.”

In recent years, Samuel has become a player that the Rams have struggled to contain. The All-Pro wideout combined for 371 total yards and four total touchdowns in the three matchups with Los Angeles last season (including the NFC title game).

What makes Samuel such a unique player is the 49ers deploy him in a variety of ways as he’ll see snaps at wide receiver and running back. Even though Samuel has gotten off to a slow start through the air with 12 receptions for 131 yards in the first three weeks, he’s still posting 7.5 yards after contact per reception, which is the third-best mark among wide receivers with 15-plus targets.

Slowing down Samuel is easier said than done and McVay understands that it’s going to be a tall task for the defense of the Rams to contain the Pro Bowl wide receiver on Monday night.