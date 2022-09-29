ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Xiyu Lin leads Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America; Atthaya Thitikul, Lizette Salas a shot back

By Todd Kelly
 5 days ago
Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Xiyu Lin eagled the 17th hole to vault into the lead Thursday at the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America.

Lin had five birdies and a bogey and shot a first-round 65, finishing late in the day to overtake rookie Atthaya Thitikul and veteran Lizette Salas by a shot at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Thitikul already has two LPGA wins this season and has climbed to No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings.

Lexi Thompson is among those tied for fourth, two shots back. Nelly Korda, who could be in position to reclaim the top spot in the rankings, opened with a 4-over 75. She had six bogeys and just two birdies and sits tied for 91st.

