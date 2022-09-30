Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma wheat farmers devastated by heat conditions while scientists develop solutions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Drought conditions in Oklahoma, especially in the western part of the state, are having severe impacts on farmers but scientists at Oklahoma State University want to help farmers even through the toughest weather conditions. Normally this time of year fields are filled with crops...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
blackchronicle.com
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma lost the equivalent of nearly 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state data show. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss more acutely. Hospitals are better able to offer higher wages and hiring bonuses because most of their revenue is from private pay and Medicare, unlike nursing homes, which depend predominantly on Medicaid — the lowest paying of the three.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
KFOR
Rain chances finally returning to Oklahoma
After a very dry and hot several months, Oklahoma will see some rain. Look for low rain chances to begin in the panhandle and far northwestern parts of the state as soon as Tuesday with better chances for rain spreading eastward next weekend. Right now, rainfall totals look to be...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
KOCO
Oklahoma family stuck at Disney due to Ian after flying to Florida for son’s birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Midwest City family of three is trying to make the most of a surreal situation after being stranded on vacation in Florida because of Hurricane Ian. The Newmans flew down for their son's birthday Saturday, but they didn't pay attention to the forecast of a major hurricane headed their way.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: A Babysitting Workshop Event
If you have a teen interested in babysitting there's a great event to help them grow. Lisa Hamblin from OSU County Extension joined us to discuss a workshop next week where teens can learn the basics of good childcare through fun crafts and even get CPR certified. The cost is...
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Oklahoma?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
Two fallen Oklahoma firefighters to be honored
The lives of two Oklahoma firefighters will be honored by the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash
Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
kgou.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
Oklahoma legislature approves funding for two behavioral health hospitals
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma legislature approved a $125 million investment in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support the construction of two new state behavioral health hospitals, the state announced this week. The state-of-the-art facilities will replace aging facilities in Norman and Tulsa that have outlived their...
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
