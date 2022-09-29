Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131
Penn State continues to gain national respect after starting off another season with a 5-0 record, but the Nittany Lions actually dropped in the latest re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams from Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports. Myerberg dropped the Nittany Lions one spot in this week’s updated re-rank, but Penn State is still in good company. Myerberg’s dropped Penn State from No. 6 to No. 7 this week, mostly because Oklahoma State made a nice move up into the top 10 this week with a solid road win at Baylor. Oklahoma State, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12,...
WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon at Arizona
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an early scouting report on the Ducks' upcoming opponent in Arizona, explains why the Wildcats are loaded at receiver, and also gives some insight into Oregon's injury status with Justin Flowe. The Ducks go into the sixth week of the season holding a...
'Totally selfless': Northwest boys soccer's Garrett Baughman is a top goal scorer and more
His position on the pitch can change at any time. His ability to score always remains constant. That's what makes Northwest High School senior soccer player Garrett Baughman even more dangerous than his numbers indicate. Baughman ranks in the top eight in the state in Division II for goals scored with 17. Baughman has scored 31 goals for his career all while doing whatever is asked of him. ...
WATCH: Oregon State at No. 12 Utah Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State’s first Pac-12 road trip of the 2022 football season was forgettable as the Beavers were crushed by No. 12 Utah, 42-16, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Missed opportunities and key mistakes proved costly as Oregon State dropped to 0-2 in conference play. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC football pulls away from Arizona State in second half of Pac-12 game in Los Angeles
The ASU football team put up some fight against No. 6 USC on Saturday night at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, but came up short in a 42-25 loss in the Pac-12 game. ASU trailed at halftime, 21-17. The Sun Devils couldn't contain USC QB Caleb Williams in the game. ...
Washington loss to UCLA is undeniably good news for USC
USC fans might not enjoy the sight of UCLA winning, but Friday night’s victory by the Bruins over the Washington Huskies clearly helped the Trojans in their push for the Pac-12 championship. Washington does not play Utah or USC this season. The Huskies had the path to Las Vegas...
Comments / 0