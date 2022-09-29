Penn State continues to gain national respect after starting off another season with a 5-0 record, but the Nittany Lions actually dropped in the latest re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams from Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports. Myerberg dropped the Nittany Lions one spot in this week’s updated re-rank, but Penn State is still in good company. Myerberg’s dropped Penn State from No. 6 to No. 7 this week, mostly because Oklahoma State made a nice move up into the top 10 this week with a solid road win at Baylor. Oklahoma State, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12,...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO