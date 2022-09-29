ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131

Penn State continues to gain national respect after starting off another season with a 5-0 record, but the Nittany Lions actually dropped in the latest re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams from Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports. Myerberg dropped the Nittany Lions one spot in this week’s updated re-rank, but Penn State is still in good company. Myerberg’s dropped Penn State from No. 6 to No. 7 this week, mostly because Oklahoma State made a nice move up into the top 10 this week with a solid road win at Baylor. Oklahoma State, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon at Arizona

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an early scouting report on the Ducks' upcoming opponent in Arizona, explains why the Wildcats are loaded at receiver, and also gives some insight into Oregon's injury status with Justin Flowe. The Ducks go into the sixth week of the season holding a...
TUCSON, AZ
The Repository

'Totally selfless': Northwest boys soccer's Garrett Baughman is a top goal scorer and more

His position on the pitch can change at any time. His ability to score always remains constant. That's what makes Northwest High School senior soccer player Garrett Baughman even more dangerous than his numbers indicate. Baughman ranks in the top eight in the state in Division II for goals scored with 17. Baughman has scored 31 goals for his career all while doing whatever is asked of him. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
