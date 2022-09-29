Read full article on original website
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Gonzaga University women’s volleyball team (3-12, 0-5 WCC) lost 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 22-25) to the No. 12 nationally-ranked BYU Cougars (11-3, 4-0 WCC) in the Martin Centre on Saturday. Bringing the heat, GU started the first set off strongly. Between sharp line play...
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-7, 0-1) fell 1-0 to the San Diego Toreros (3-3-5, 1-0) in their West Coast Conference (WCC) season opener Friday night at Luger Field. USD controlled the ball from the first whistle and went into immediate attack mode, a lively sideline making up for their traveler’s disadvantage. The Toreros first scoring chance came courtesy of a corner kick, but midfielder Mason Tunbridge’s header went just over the crossbar. Tunbridge stands at 6-foot-3, the tallest member of a USD frontline with no one under 6-feet tall.
