Sidelines with Synness: Bowlers Cotton, Graber fire 300 games in Helena
This week Sidelines runs the gamut of bowlers, distance runners and a pair of PRCA rodeo cowboys. George Cotton and Daniel Graber headline the bowling news after two weeks into the new leagues season at Sleeping Giant Lanes, each firing 300 games. Cotton led off the season with a 300, the sixth of his career, during the Sunday Night Out League, which bolstered a 730 series. He followed that up the next week with a 289. Graber's perfect game took place in the Big Sky League and was part of a 728 series.
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Montana softball team posts home wins Sunday
MISSOULA — The Montana softball team improved to 6-0 on the fall with two more wins on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated Miles Community College 8-0 and Carroll 3-1. The Grizzlies defeated Columbia Basin and Miles CC on Saturday, both by 9-1 scores. “I thought...
No. 11 College of Idaho powers past No. 24 Carroll to remain unbeaten
HELENA — A second half onslaught, from both sides of the ball, was too much for the No. 24-ranked Carroll Saints in a 31-20 loss to No. 11 College of Idaho. C of I entered Saturday’s pivotal matchup outsourcing opponents 90-19 in the second half. While the Saints were able to score against the Yotes in the fourth quarter – becoming the first team to do so this season – 24 points and nine second-half sacks lifted the Yotes to a 5-0 record.
Montana Grizzlies win pair of softball games Saturday
The Montana softball team won a pair of games on Saturday as its fall exhibition season continued at Grizzly Softball Field. Montana defeated Columbia Basin 9-1 on a walk-off, two-run triple by Elise Ontiveros in the bottom of the sixth, then defeated Miles Community College by the same score, with the game ending on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth.
Week 5: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies defeat Idaho State ahead of bye week
The No. 3 Grizzlies advanced to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play after travelling to Pocatello, Idaho before their bye week. No. 3 Montana Grizzlies rebound from slow start to handle still-winless Idaho State on the road. Trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, the Grizzlies responded with a...
Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw
MISSOULA — It was the same script and another frustrating end result for the Montana soccer team on Sunday, as the Grizzlies played well enough to win but came away without a victory for the third straight match. Montana blitzed Eastern Washington early and often in front of a...
No. 1 Helena Capital blanks Butte on rainy night at Vigilante
HELENA — The Helena Capital Bruins trudged through the mud and muck and came out on the other side spotless in a 41-0 homecoming victory over the Butte Bulldogs. Underneath a persistent rain and on a field that slowly transformed into a slip-and-slide, the Bruins started fast, smothered the Bulldogs, and recorded their first shutout of the season to remain perfect (6-0 overall, 4-0 Western AA) on the season.
No. 19 Montana Tech sweeps Rocky Mountain College in volleyball
BUTTE — Olivia Muir had 17 kills and Taylor Henley 10 Saturday night as No. 19 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 in Frontier Conference volleyball. The Orediggers improved to 15-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Battlin' Bears dropped to 9-11 and 2-1. Rocky's Bella...
Class AA State Golf: Capital, Senior win titles; Butte's Jack Prigge pulls off incredible comeback and Bella Johnson goes back-to-back
HELENA — What Butte's Jack Prigge pulled off Friday at the Green Meadow Country Club was the stuff of legend. At one time in the final round of the Class AA state golf tournament, the Butte senior trailed by nine strokes. He was down three with three to go and when he reached his 18th hole of the day, he knew he needed a birdie to reach a playoff.
Rocky Mountain College volleyball sweeps Carroll College in Helena
HELENA — Makenna Bushman supplied 13 kills Friday night as Rocky Mountain College swept Carroll College 26-24, 25-11, 25-21 in Frontier Conference volleyball. The Battlin' Bears improved to 2-0 in conference play and 9-10 overall. Rocky will play at No. 19 Montana Tech on Saturday night. Against Carroll, the...
Photos: Montana Griz vs. Idaho State football
Photos from the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho State at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. This gallery will be updated.
No. 3 Montana Grizzlies rebound from slow start to handle still-winless Idaho State on the road
POCATELLO, Idaho — At the end of the first quarter, there were questions to be had. With the visiting No. 3 University of Montana Grizzlies trailing winless Idaho State 3-0, would they be in for another interesting game at Holt Arena?. Would it be another nail-biter against a team...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies visit Idaho State
POCATELLO — The 4-0 University of Montana is on the road for just the second time this season as the Grizzlies visit winless Idaho State. The Bengals haven't beaten a Top 5 opponent since 2005. Since then, they are 0-13, with five of those losses coming to UM. UM...
Dillon's big second-half leads to win over Butte Central
DILLON - The Butte Central Maroons and Dillon Beavers continued Class A Southwest rivalry on Friday at Vigilante Park Field. Dillon broke open 12-7 game with 35 second-half points to run away from Butte Central, 47-14. Central took the ball first and held on to the ball for 6-plus minutes....
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
