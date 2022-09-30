Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
What took so long and it's so whacked that on one end they opened the border to allow drug cartel free passage for mucho drugs, criminals and sex trafficked children to come in and then they spend money to try to help offset the damage they caused, absolute psychopaths.
2
Westword
As Prices Drop, Marijuana Growers Want Colorado to Stop Issuing New Licenses
As wholesale marijuana prices reach record lows, a group of Colorado growers has requested that the state stop issuing cultivation licenses. Medical marijuana sales have experienced their lowest recorded monthly totals five times so far in 2022, and the price per pound of all commercial marijuana reached a record low last month, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The drop in prices has led to a steady decline in recreational sales for over a year, DOR data shows, with inflation and reduced marijuana tourism both cited as contributing factors by marijuana business owners.
cpr.org
Colorado attorney general candidates disagree about why crime is rising and how to address fentanyl overdoses, but they do agree on police reform
In the four years since Phil Weiser was elected the state’s attorney general, hundreds of thousands of people across the country, and Colorado, took to the streets demanding law enforcement reform after an unarmed Black man in Minnesota was murdered by police. But back in 2019, Weiser worked on...
cpr.org
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl wants to reduce regulation amid inflation and eliminate the state income tax
Republican Heidi Ganahl is looking to upset incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in the November election. Ganahl, an at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, is the only Republican currently holding statewide office in Colorado. An entrepreneur, she founded the Camp Bow Wow dog care franchise. Her family now owns BBQ restaurants.
pagosadailypost.com
Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?
This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
cpr.org
New plan released to recruit and retain more teachers of color
Thousands of students of color in Colorado go through their entire academic career without seeing an educator who shares their race, ethnicity, gender, language or background. A new report, the product of a state-mandated work group, lists the most promising strategies to diversify Colorado’s educator workforce. Years of attempts...
cpr.org
How to support Latin musicians during and beyond Latin Heritage Month
From September 15 to October 15, we celebrating Latin Heritage Month. This yearly recognition acknowledges the independence of several Central and Latin American nations from colonialism. According to the 2021 Census, 22% of Coloradans identify as Latino or Hispanic, which is the second largest racial demographic in the state. With the majority of the state's residents identifying as white, that is also reflected in the music scene. Representation should be a priority for not just Colorado's music community, but for the industry overall. So we have connected with a few of Colorado's Latin bands to talk about the importance of that representation and how non-Latin identifying people can support the Latin music community beyond Latin History Month.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable
In 2015, about 76% of the state's housing was affordable to households making their county's median income. By 2020, only 51% of homes were affordable for middle earners.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
Heard Of Freedom Street Social Food Hall In Colorado?
Colorado had been impatiently waiting for this awesome new restaurant concept for almost a year, but the "Freedom Street Social" food hall is finally open, and with eight local restaurant options, it looks awesome. What Is Freedom Street Social Food House?. I could be dating myself, but I remember going...
Coloradans impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday in South Carolina, and some Coloradans were in its path.
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Colorado woman for conspiracy to distribute meth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Tina...
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
Cold case: Who stabbed Michael Conner 92 times 25 years ago?
The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve a cold case murder from Sept. 28, 1997.
Escaped Colorado inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring
A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims. According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
