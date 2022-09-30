The NFL currently includes eight teams with 3-1 or 4-0 records. That group includes the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the two preseason favorites for Super Bowl 57; the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, third and fourth in futures odds per most books; and the Minnesota Vikings, on pace to hit the over on their 9.5-win total across a majority of books, but still in the top-third of futures odds to win the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO