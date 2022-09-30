Read full article on original website
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win over Broncos
LAS VEGAS — Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 32-23 win over the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:. The Raiders didn’t care about style points Sunday; they just needed a victory. They got a little bit of both. All three phases made big plays as part of...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career TD
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his 500th career touchdown pass on Sunday night during Green Bay's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Rodgers became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to accomplish the feat, which includes touchdown passes in both the regular season and playoffs. Tom Brady (713 TD passes), Drew Brees (608), Peyton Manning (579) and Brett Favre (552) are the other four quarterbacks to reach the 500-touchdown mark.
Mac Engel: Cowboys’ QB controversy: Cooper Rush raised the level of expectations for Dak Prescott
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was kidding when he said he’d welcome a quarterback controversy, but that’s what he will have if Dak Prescott doesn’t play well, or loses. Cooper Rush’s time as the starting QB is ending soon for the Dallas Cowboys, and...
Winners and losers from an NFL and college football betting standpoint as we move to October
The NFL currently includes eight teams with 3-1 or 4-0 records. That group includes the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the two preseason favorites for Super Bowl 57; the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, third and fourth in futures odds per most books; and the Minnesota Vikings, on pace to hit the over on their 9.5-win total across a majority of books, but still in the top-third of futures odds to win the Super Bowl.
Jim Souhan: Vikings are 3-1, but where's Kevin O'Connell's wizardry?
There is an old saying in the music business: you spend your whole life preparing to make your first album, and six months preparing to make your second. Kevin O'Connell spent six months preparing for his first game as an NFL head coach. He spent a handful of days preparing for each of the next three. The results are telling.
The doctor who examined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been fired
The NFL player’s union has fired the doctor who examined Tua Tagovailoa. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5
Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
USC Trojans' defense still a work in progress
Five games into the 2022 season, USC's defense is still finding its footing. After allowing Arizona State to score on its first three drives of the game, the Trojans looked like a completely different defense in the second half, forcing two straight punts and then recovering a fumble coming out of ...
Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts Mt. Sterling Brown County's quest 32-20
Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged Mt. Sterling Brown County and collected a 32-20 victory on September 30 in Illinois football. The Hornets took a 14-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room. Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters. The final quarter was decisive...
