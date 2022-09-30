Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ccxmedia.org
2022 Plymouth Election
Voters in Plymouth will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
ccxmedia.org
2022 Crystal Election
Voters in Crystal will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
ccxmedia.org
2022 Brooklyn Center Election
Voters in Brooklyn Center will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
ccxmedia.org
2022 Brooklyn Park Election
Voters in Brooklyn Park will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
2022 New Hope Election
Voters in New Hope will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
ccxmedia.org
2022 Golden Valley Election
Voters in Golden Valley will elect representation on county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
fox9.com
Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
kduz.com
Jensen in Hutchinson
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was in Hutchinson Thursday. Before speaking at a gathering hosted by the McLeod County Republicans, Jensen held a outdoor rally at Library Square. Jensen had harsh criticism of Governor Tim Walz’s handling and policies regarding education, the pandemic, and public safety, with a focus on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
O'Hara chosen for next Minneapolis police chief
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced his nominee to be the city’s new police chief. Brian O’Hara is currently the deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey. O’Hara says tackling gun violence is his priority, along with rebuilding the ranks of a police department that has been understaffed for the last two years. He will take over the position left open when Medaria Arradondo retired in January. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman had expressed interest in the job but Frey went outside the department to make his choice.
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
redlakenationnews.com
Columbia Heights City Council moves to censure member over racist phone call
The Columbia Heights City Council is moving to censure one of its members, who allegedly called a City Council candidate over the summer and made racist comments to him. The Council, acting on a recommendation from Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, directed city staff on Wednesday to prepare the censure against Councilmember KT Jacobs, including her removal from appointed boards and commissions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to do with the Kmart site? Minneapolis wants your ideas
The City of Minneapolis wants the public's ideas on how it will redevelop the former site of Kmart at Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street. The Minneapolis City Council approved a framework for future plans of the site, which spans around 10 acres, late last year. The project will connect Nicollet...
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
ccxmedia.org
Six Candidates Running for Three Seats on Osseo School Board
Incumbent school board members Thomas Brooks, Tanya Simons, and Kelsey Dawson Walton as well as challengers Melody Brinkley, Sarah Mitchell and LaDawn Severin are running for three seats on the Osseo School Board. CCX News offered all candidates the opportunity to record a :45 candidate statement in our Brooklyn Park...
ccxmedia.org
Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site
A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Trial settlement reached for Chinese billionaire accused of rape in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Richard Liu is the founder of JD.com – sometimes referred to as the "Amazon of China." Forbes Magazine says he's worth $12.3 billion dollars – making him one of the 200th richest people in the world. In August 2018, Liu was arrested by Minneapolis Police...
Comments / 1