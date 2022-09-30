ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ccxmedia.org

2022 Plymouth Election

Voters in Plymouth will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

2022 Crystal Election

Voters in Crystal will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

2022 Brooklyn Center Election

Voters in Brooklyn Center will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

2022 Brooklyn Park Election

Voters in Brooklyn Park will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

2022 New Hope Election

Voters in New Hope will elect representation on city, county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

2022 Golden Valley Election

Voters in Golden Valley will elect representation on county, state, and federal elections. CCX Media has reached out to all candidates in the General Election to record a candidate statement. Click on a name below to view the candidate’s page. On the candidate’s page, view their recorded statement and, if they have a website, click on their name to view their website.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Jensen in Hutchinson

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was in Hutchinson Thursday. Before speaking at a gathering hosted by the McLeod County Republicans, Jensen held a outdoor rally at Library Square. Jensen had harsh criticism of Governor Tim Walz’s handling and policies regarding education, the pandemic, and public safety, with a focus on...
HUTCHINSON, MN
willmarradio.com

O'Hara chosen for next Minneapolis police chief

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced his nominee to be the city’s new police chief. Brian O’Hara is currently the deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey. O’Hara says tackling gun violence is his priority, along with rebuilding the ranks of a police department that has been understaffed for the last two years. He will take over the position left open when Medaria Arradondo retired in January. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman had expressed interest in the job but Frey went outside the department to make his choice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Columbia Heights City Council moves to censure member over racist phone call

The Columbia Heights City Council is moving to censure one of its members, who allegedly called a City Council candidate over the summer and made racist comments to him. The Council, acting on a recommendation from Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, directed city staff on Wednesday to prepare the censure against Councilmember KT Jacobs, including her removal from appointed boards and commissions.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
MinnPost

Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads

At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
BLAINE, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Six Candidates Running for Three Seats on Osseo School Board

Incumbent school board members Thomas Brooks, Tanya Simons, and Kelsey Dawson Walton as well as challengers Melody Brinkley, Sarah Mitchell and LaDawn Severin are running for three seats on the Osseo School Board. CCX News offered all candidates the opportunity to record a :45 candidate statement in our Brooklyn Park...
OSSEO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site

A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
PLYMOUTH, MN

