(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced his nominee to be the city’s new police chief. Brian O’Hara is currently the deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey. O’Hara says tackling gun violence is his priority, along with rebuilding the ranks of a police department that has been understaffed for the last two years. He will take over the position left open when Medaria Arradondo retired in January. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman had expressed interest in the job but Frey went outside the department to make his choice.

