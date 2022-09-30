Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
williamsonherald.com
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?
NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
Nashville Parent
Pumpkin Festival Returns to Streets of Indian Lake
October means it’s officially pumpkin season! If you haven’t already got your “gourd” on at one of Middle Tennessee’s pumpkin farms and live in the Hendersonville area, fear not — we have the event for you!. Bring the kids and family out this Saturday,...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Robert Woods
OCCUPATION: WIDE RECEIVER FOR THE TENNESSEE TITANS. My sister Olivia has been the greatest influence and hero in my life. We lost her to cancer in 2007 while I was a freshman in high school. Olivia lived her life and fought her fight with such great courage. I hope I can live mine with similar spirit and strength.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
Tennessee Dad’s Perfect Musical Impressions Go Viral on TikTok [Videos]
Just when I start to feel like I am a pretty cool dad, some really creative and talented fella has to show up on my FYP on TikTok just in time to make me feel like a big ol' boring loser. Okay, maybe it's not that bad - I still feel really good about myself - but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of this particular fella. I'm jealous that I didn't come up with the idea, and I'm jealous that I don't have the musical or video skills to create content like this.
Spooky fun: The Bell Witch Fall Festival
This weekend, the Bell Witch Fall Festival will share more history of Robertson County when “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” takes to the stage.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
RELATED PEOPLE
travellemming.com
23 Fun Nashville Date Ideas for 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for new and exciting Nashville date ideas, then you’re in the right place. I’m a local who loves exploring Music City and trying out new experiences. I can tell you firsthand that it’s a great place for couples (or for meeting someone new) because there are so many great unique things to do in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Our Monday Guest on WGNS was U.S. Veteran Thomas E. Stoquert, a Re-Entry Specialist with the American Job Center in Murfreesboro, TN
Our guest on Monday (10/03/2022) was Thomas E. Stoquert, a Re-Entry Specialist with the American Job Center on Old Fort Pkwy in Murfreesboro, TN. Also a Veteran, his passion is to help local Veterans through the AJC with resumes, job search and whatever other kind of assistance they can offer. They are connected to many Veteran causes and efforts around our county, but more than that, they help anyone who is seeking employment and have several opportunities for listeners!
wgnsradio.com
$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
WSMV
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tennesseelookout.com
Nashville mayor adds five to his administration
Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Monday the addition of five new staff members to his administration in the areas of housing, community engagement and safety and communications. The group includes a veteran of Nashville’s non-profit community and the duaghter of a long-time state senator. “Our new staff brings more...
wgnsradio.com
Recognize These Women?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro detectives need your help in identifying two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email: 0933@murfreesborotn.gov, if you recognize them. On July 12, 2022, a female deposited an alleged stolen check for $4,600 into...
visitcookevilletn.com
The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)
The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
‘Vandy Doe’ remains exhumed by Nashville authorities
Metro Police are doing more testing in an effort to identify the remains of a female found September 8, 2018. She was named Vandy Doe, because she was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel.
Comments / 0