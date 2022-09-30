ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Minimum wage goes up and so has everything else for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Minimum wage workers in the islands got a raise over the weekend, as the state’s hourly wage increased by a dollar and 90 cents, a hike that may not seem like a drastic increase, but a small business owner said he is feeling the squeeze.  From $10.10 to $12 an hour, Hawaii’s […]
KHON2

HCC Cosmetology Salon services at affordable price

Taking care of yourself while looking good for the weekend. Imagine getting a manicure, pedicure and haircut for under $40. The Honolulu Community College Cosmetology Salon offers varying services at affordable prices. Mahina Hong, HCC Cosmetology Instructor, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the services offered.
themolokaidispatch.com

New Beginnings for Molokai’s Guzeiji Soto Mission

Early last Sunday morning, community members gathered at Molokai’s Guzeiji Soto Mission in Kaunakakai with shovels, rakes, tree saplings and lots of food. After digging up weeds and planting trees along the fence, the volunteers then moved picnic tables built and painted by Molokai High School students. Although much had been done at the Buddhist temple, the day represented just a small part of the large-scale project currently underway at the Soto Mission.
midpac.edu

Mid-Pacific Middle School Students Receive Special Recognition Certificates

Mid-Pacific middle school students Pakela Wheeler '27, La'akea Inglis '27, Max Taniguchi '27 and Jaron Lancaster '28 joined their teammates from Honolulu Little League and Kado Hawai'i to receive special recognition certificates from Governor David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige at Washington Place. Governor Ige also proclaimed September 8 would be known as Honolulu Little League Day and Kado Hawai'i Baseball Day! Congratulations to both championship teams for representing the State of Hawai'i and sharing the spirit of aloha with the world.
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute

“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
KITV.com

Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
