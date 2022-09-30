Read full article on original website
Minimum wage goes up and so has everything else for businesses
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Minimum wage workers in the islands got a raise over the weekend, as the state’s hourly wage increased by a dollar and 90 cents, a hike that may not seem like a drastic increase, but a small business owner said he is feeling the squeeze. From $10.10 to $12 an hour, Hawaii’s […]
Some small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. "It’s kind of rough for...
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
After months of training, Zach Margolis can finally check Kaiwi Channel off his list. ‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally. But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume. Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under...
Iolani School Admissions talk application deadlines, selection process, and tuition
Iolani School admission officials discuss application process and financial aid. The deadline to apply for kindergarten at Iolani School is coming up in two weeks. Iolani's admission officials appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 to discuss what the school looks for, what parents can do to prepare their kids, and financial aid.
Hawaii Legislature Should Not Mess With Our Public Records Law
A Civil Beat headline from December 2018 was dramatic yet spot on: “Hawaii Supreme Court Overturns 30 Years Of Government Secrecy.”. The landmark decision began with a public records request from Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube in 2015, who was trying to obtain budget documents from then-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
HCC Cosmetology Salon services at affordable price
Taking care of yourself while looking good for the weekend. Imagine getting a manicure, pedicure and haircut for under $40. The Honolulu Community College Cosmetology Salon offers varying services at affordable prices. Mahina Hong, HCC Cosmetology Instructor, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the services offered.
Need help with rent? Rental relief program to reopen
To help Oahu renters this fall, the City and County of Honolulu said they will reopen the Rental and Utility Relief Program for thousands of new applications.
Counties consider places concealed carry would be prohibited
Hospitals, schools, government buildings, playgrounds and bars to name a few are being considered as sensitive places where concealed carry of a firearm may be prohibited on Hawaii Island.
New Beginnings for Molokai’s Guzeiji Soto Mission
Early last Sunday morning, community members gathered at Molokai’s Guzeiji Soto Mission in Kaunakakai with shovels, rakes, tree saplings and lots of food. After digging up weeds and planting trees along the fence, the volunteers then moved picnic tables built and painted by Molokai High School students. Although much had been done at the Buddhist temple, the day represented just a small part of the large-scale project currently underway at the Soto Mission.
Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at St. Andrew's Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
Feds Approve Honolulu Rail Recovery Plan, Will Release $125 Million
The Federal Transit Administration has approved the Honolulu rail project’s recovery plan and will release $125 million of the $744 million it has withheld for years, city officials announced on Friday. A second release of $250 million is contingent on the successful award of a contract for the city...
Kalaeloa homeless encampment demolished to protect public safety, but dozens are now displaced
KALAELOA (KITV) -- Dozens of homeless people living here in the old Barber's Point air strip were recently displaced and now they say they have no place to go. George Bailey says he and his companions have lived deep in a wooded area filled with overgrown kiawe trees for more than a year, unbothered.
Mid-Pacific Middle School Students Receive Special Recognition Certificates
Mid-Pacific middle school students Pakela Wheeler '27, La'akea Inglis '27, Max Taniguchi '27 and Jaron Lancaster '28 joined their teammates from Honolulu Little League and Kado Hawai'i to receive special recognition certificates from Governor David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige at Washington Place. Governor Ige also proclaimed September 8 would be known as Honolulu Little League Day and Kado Hawai'i Baseball Day! Congratulations to both championship teams for representing the State of Hawai'i and sharing the spirit of aloha with the world.
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
WATCH: Rail recovery plan gets approval by FTA
KHON2 will be livestreaming the news conference at 10 a.m.
Catherine Toth Fox: Why We Shouldn't Judge Homeless People Who Have Pets
Years ago, pre-pandemic, I saw a fluffy Pomeranian with a Barbie-pink collar strutting alone down Kalakaua Avenue, like she was meeting friends for coffee. It was early in the morning, and I had just gotten out of the water. Dripping wet and lugging my surfboard, I followed the self-assured dog along the sidewalk, hoping her owner was nearby.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
