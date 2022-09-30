Read full article on original website
Go early vote at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has approved Bank of America Stadium as an early voting site this fall. "The hosting is a continuation of the organization's efforts to increase participation in the democratic process," Carolina Panthers Director of Communications Ryan Anderson wrote in a release Monday.
Charlotte named one of the best US cities for golf
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that Charlotte is a great city for golfers, and now the Queen City has been named among the best U.S. cities for the sport. Lawn Starter named Charlotte No. 30 in its annual rankings of the best cities for golf in the U.S. Lawn Starter ranked cities based on five categories: public course access, premium course access, training access, course quality and climate.
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
Schedule a mammogram at Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
Land where failed Panthers facility would have been built in Rock Hill now listed for sale
ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than three years after land was purchased for the now-failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, the 245-acre lot is now listed for sale. A listing with the Colliers commercial real estate firm shares a rendering of the lot just off of Interstate...
Standing Ab workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday on Charlotte Today, it was all about strengthening our core. Our good friend , Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor joining us to walk us through a Standing Ab Workout. Trainor tells us, these exercises are for people who may feel uncomfortable or struggle with doing...
$75 million bond referendum would improve roads in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia will be on the ballot this fall, city officials announced Monday. When voters in Gastonia head to the polls in November, they'll decide more than just local, state and federal lawmakers. They'll also decide on a $75 million bond referendum that would fund numerous projects across the city.
Red Cross deploys more Charlotte area volunteers to Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groups from the Charlotte area are getting involved to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including sending supplies and volunteers to Florida. The Red Cross deployed three local disaster-trained volunteers to support relief efforts in Florida to evaluate and meet the needs. Volunteers from Catawba, Mecklenburg...
New development heading to NoDa, small businesses worry about rising rent costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nearly 500,000 square foot development is set to break ground in NoDa by the end of the year. A lot of of new businesses and opportunities have moved into the area the last few years, but some NoDa small businesses told WCNC these new additions have could have a negative impact when it comes to rising rent.
Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
Keep your body moving to stay well
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Desi Bartlett (Celebrity Fitness & Yoga Trainer), the key to a progressive health and wellness journey is all about movement. With a deep belief that outward movement is the expression of an individual’s inner state of joy, Bartlett has teamed up with fellow fitness professionals Andrea Orbeck and Nicole Stuart to collaborate on their upcoming book: Total Body Beautiful: Secrets to Looking and Feeling Your Best After 35. With a foreword written by Bartlett’s client Kate Hudson, the book is now available for pre-order,(Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon) the book shares tips and tricks Desi has picked up over her 25 years in the health and wellness industry to help women over the age of 35 look and feel their best based on Bartlett’s one-of-a-kind approach to health and wellness.
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in a Jeep that crashed on a collapsed bridge in Catawba County over the weekend, state troopers said. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast in Hickory around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. When troopers got to the area, they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the water where the road was washed out.
The importance of Home Network Security
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we buy more wireless connected devices, our home network capability and safety are increasingly important. These days you can connect nearly every device in your home to your WiFi, your desktop PC, laptop, smartphone, TV, and even things like a baby monitor and alarms. With all these devices connected to a single internet access point, we need to make sure our home network is competent and secure. Joining us this morning to talk about that is Mike Fitton, Owner of Home Technology Solutions.
Storm damage: Ian causes flooding, brings down trees across the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ian, which made landfall in South Carolina Friday, caused flooding, storm surge, and wind damage across both North Carolina and South Carolina Friday. Across the Carolinas, roughly 129,000 Duke Energy customers remain without power Saturday morning. Around Charlotte, Ian caused mostly wind and tree damage. Some...
Trees toppled onto power lines, roads, homes across Charlotte as Ian rolled through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Ian has come and gone, but not without leaving some substantial damage behind. The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to more than 100 weather-related emergency calls, many dealing with trees down on power lines, roadways, and homes. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power overnight as a result of the damage.
'It normalizes the conversation' | Local woman highlights the importance of mammogram screenings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one local woman is taking the time to highlight the importance of mammograms. "My mom was short of breath," Kiya Shears, founder of Journey Collective, Inc. said. "I took her to the hospital, she was diagnosed with cancer within 24 hours, [and then] she died."
Meck sheriff changes traffic stop policy
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office announced it has adopted a new policy that will end traffic stops for certain non-moving violations, including driving with a revoked license or improper equipment, such as a broken taillight. The new policy, which was enacted on Sept. 19, ends...
Charlotte family's home slammed into by tree in Ian's wake
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to 108 storm-related calls. Damages consist of trees on homes, power lines & across roadways.
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
