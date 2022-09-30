CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Desi Bartlett (Celebrity Fitness & Yoga Trainer), the key to a progressive health and wellness journey is all about movement. With a deep belief that outward movement is the expression of an individual’s inner state of joy, Bartlett has teamed up with fellow fitness professionals Andrea Orbeck and Nicole Stuart to collaborate on their upcoming book: Total Body Beautiful: Secrets to Looking and Feeling Your Best After 35. With a foreword written by Bartlett’s client Kate Hudson, the book is now available for pre-order,(Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon) the book shares tips and tricks Desi has picked up over her 25 years in the health and wellness industry to help women over the age of 35 look and feel their best based on Bartlett’s one-of-a-kind approach to health and wellness.

