‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies
Virginia’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program was introduced in April and has more than 1,000 schools and 85 divisions participating. In the event of a mass casualty event, K-12 schools participating in the program have shared digitized maps with local and state first responders to aid in an emergency or crisis. Emergencies such as mass casualty events require clear communication and collaboration between first responders and school systems, according to a press release.
Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate
Tina Herron’s son, Matthew, died by suicide in December. He was only 18 years old. Matthew’s parents, Jacqui and Tina, founded Matthew Matters, to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Suicide is one of the top causes of death for people age 15-34. The two Ashland...
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
Virginia faces one attack every second: Tips to stay ‘cyber safe’
The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is supporting and promoting a Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign throughout October. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to help raise cybersecurity awareness, offering tools and resources to help you protect yourself and your family as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace. The Virginia...
Virginians keeping up with new market: Car flipping acquired niche after COVID-19 pandemic
House flipping is a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the intent to improve it and resell it for a profit. According to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a new breed of “flipper” is on the market. Individuals are buying cars, specifically electric vehicles, with the purpose of reselling them for a profit.
Wyoming Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in WY
Wyoming poker online is not yet legalized in the state, but players have several live poker rooms they can visit at the Tribal casinos in the state. Additionally, players from The Equality State can access various offshore poker sites to get their poker fix. In this guide, we rank and...
Food manufacturer to expand operations, introduce new product line in Fauquier County
Evermade Foods will invest $100,000 to expand in Fauquier County, Va. The Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and create 46 new jobs. Evermade will introduce a new product line, according to a press release, of shelf-stable, grab-and-go...
VDOT updates road work schedule for Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
