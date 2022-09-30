ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Augusta Free Press

‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies

Virginia’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program was introduced in April and has more than 1,000 schools and 85 divisions participating. In the event of a mass casualty event, K-12 schools participating in the program have shared digitized maps with local and state first responders to aid in an emergency or crisis. Emergencies such as mass casualty events require clear communication and collaboration between first responders and school systems, according to a press release.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia faces one attack every second: Tips to stay ‘cyber safe’

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is supporting and promoting a Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign throughout October. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to help raise cybersecurity awareness, offering tools and resources to help you protect yourself and your family as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Wyoming Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in WY

Wyoming poker online is not yet legalized in the state, but players have several live poker rooms they can visit at the Tribal casinos in the state. Additionally, players from The Equality State can access various offshore poker sites to get their poker fix. In this guide, we rank and...
WYOMING STATE
Augusta Free Press

VDOT updates road work schedule for Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
VIRGINIA STATE

