Employer sponsored childcare program coming to Great Falls with help from Alluvion Health

Fairfield Sun Times
People gathering to remember child who died in a daycare, protest for stronger safety regulation
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - People in Great Falls are gathering Sunday to remember a child who died in a daycare and to protest for stronger safety regulation enforcement. In 2020, Dakota Johnson was dropped off at an in-home childcare provider, Teri Chase. Court documents say Chase was feeding Dakota when...
New door security system starting this week at CMR High School in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, students, staff and guests at CMR High School will be required to buzz in with a camera system when all exterior doors are locked. Great Falls Public Schools received a grant to upgrade camera and door security systems, CMR Principal, Jamie McGraw announced to families this week.
Montana Dinosaur Center Receives Grants
Bynum, Montana -- The Montana Dinosaur Center has been awarded two grants this summer to help make their fossil collection more accessible to researchers and the public. The Association of Registrars and Collections Specialists (ARCS) awarded an Internship Stipend Grant to Maya Krygiel, intern staff at the Montana Dinosaur Center, to digitize the Center’s collection of dinosaur fossil specimens. The Montana Dinosaur Center also received a Youth Technology Grant from 3 Rivers Communications to create a pilot program for gifted and talented school children at Bynum Elementary School. The program will teach the pupils how to use a 3D scanner.
Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls
Congressional candidates for Montana's Eastern District take the stage in Montana News Network's debate in Great Falls on Oct. 1, 2022. Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt,...
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing 13-year-old
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for 13-year-old Destiny Young Running Crane. Destiny was last seen sometime between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to a Facebook post from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. She is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds and has...
Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
