Employer sponsored childcare program coming to Great Falls with help from Alluvion Health

Bynum, Montana -- The Montana Dinosaur Center has been awarded two grants this summer to help make their fossil collection more accessible to researchers and the public. The Association of Registrars and Collections Specialists (ARCS) awarded an Internship Stipend Grant to Maya Krygiel, intern staff at the Montana Dinosaur Center, to digitize the Center’s collection of dinosaur fossil specimens. The Montana Dinosaur Center also received a Youth Technology Grant from 3 Rivers Communications to create a pilot program for gifted and talented school children at Bynum Elementary School. The program will teach the pupils how to use a 3D scanner.

BYNUM, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO