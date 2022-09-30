ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk raises thousands for heart disease and stroke research

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uW17j_0iG0J4oA00

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The crowds descended upon Wheeling Park Thursday evening for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, the first to be held in person since the pandemic began.

The goal was simple, raise awareness and as much money as possible for heart disease and stroke, the number 1 and 5 killers of Americans. There were over 400 registered walkers, and over $70,000 was raised before the event even began.


Katie Campsey says this event is a blessing to see for anyone that has a loved one affected by heart disease and stroke. Her husband, Dr. Michael Campsey, is the chief of cardiology for WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. He survived a stroke back in November of 2021, and was also this year’s Heart Walk Chair.

“You know, when this happens to a loved one it’s both heartbreaking and terrifying. To see somebody come through the other side of it stronger, happier, a better outlook on life, is amazing.”

Katie Campsey, wife of Dr. Michael Campsey

“All this money that we raise tonight will go back into research. So whether that’s in our state, in West Virginia, Ohio, or throughout the country, all that money goes back to research at WVU, Marshall, Ohio State and other children’s facilities.”

Lauren Thomas, Development Director with the American Heart Association

For a full look at the incredible story of Dr. Michael Campsey’s recovery after his stroke, click here.

We also have the amazing recovery story of Beverly “Bev” Crawford.

The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bridgeport Schools face substitute shortage: “It puts an extra strain on everyone else”

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Bridgeport School District, like many other local schools, are also feeling the effects of a substitute shortage. They are not only looking for substitute teachers, but also custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers .School officials say they have recently adjusted the pay scale for substitute workers to attract more […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees.  This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
